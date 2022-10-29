Sydney
Timeout

Horroween Festival

  • Nightlife
  • Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park
  1. Violet Chachki and Gottmik
    Photograph: GAYM Entertainment
  2. Crowd goes off at Hordern Pavilion
    Photograph: Hordern Pavilion/Jordan Munns
  3. Crowd goes off at Hordern Pavilion
    Photograph: Hordern Pavilion/Jordan Munns
Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul’s Drag Race are doing Halloween in Sydney at this massive LGBTQIA+ party at the Hordern

Boo! Calling all the gays, the gals, ghouls, zombies and zems – Australia’s biggest LGBTQIA+ Halloween party is haunting the Horden Pavilion at Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter this October – and the special guests are to die for! 

A spook-tacular lineup of international DJs and performers, along with some local favourites, are bringing the Halloween thrills and chills across two terrifyingly huge custom-built stages (one indoors, one outdoors) as you dance your way through the night.

The most gore-geous queens from the USA, Gottmik and Violet Chachki of RuPaul’s Drag Race fame, will be stomping the stage, serving high fashion and high horror. Sydney’s own drag queen DJ Kitty Glitter will be on the decks, along with the likes of DJ Aron, Beth Sacks and a cavalcade of dancefloor fitting bop spinners. 

Get geared up for eight hours of non-stop thrilling party action, roaming performers, and the over-the-top production and theatrics GAYM Entertainment is reputable for. It all goes down on Saturday, October 29. Tickets are on sale now, claw yourself some here.

In the mood for a dance? Get down with your bad self at the best clubs in Sydney.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
premier.ticketek.com.au/shows/show.aspx?sh=HORRORWE22&fbclid=IwAR33KBA_ndkoTAz5zhO_sbfiXqg8yxT1HjOz0J9O2CZ9mdT23az99UyDReU
Address:
Hordern Pavilion
1 Driver Ave
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$145-$199

Dates and times

