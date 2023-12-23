Time Out says

When Chippendale’s vast four-storey mega-venue opened its doors in December 2022, it marked the occasion with a 36-hour party soundtracked by a line-up of DJs that would make any Sydney dance music enthusiast weak at the knees. One year and hundreds of late-night parties later, The Abercrombie is celebrating its first birthday with a somewhat shorter (but similarly well curated) celebration – a 15-hour party kicking off on Saturday December 23 and rolling on until 9am on Christmas Eve.

After a closure and renovation period that lasted eight years, the heritage-listed building burst back open at the end of 2022 boasting a 24-hour licence and a range of spaces that feel more akin to a sprawling New York nightclub than an Australian boozer. Since then, it’s secured its name as a fail-safe end-of-night location, and has hosted parties with DJs from around the world.

More than just a nightclub, the four-storey venue is also home to a darling wine bar called Lil Sis; a rooftop cocktail bar plying party goers with an expertly curated menu of drinking-snacks (think prosciutto croquettes and Mac n Cheese Bites with a cheesy sauce); and a pub-style bistro serving up perfectly unpretentious pub favourites and weekly deals.

In true Abercrombie style, the first birthday party will be a celebration of the creatives who form the backbone of Sydney’s dance scene, with a line-up of more than 20 DJs soundtracking the night with everything from disco to techno to jungle.



Tickets are available via Moshtix, and you can learn more about what to expect on the night over here.