Some nights you want to park yourself in a snazzy little wine bar – other nights, there’s nothing like grabbing a bottle of something nice and setting up at your mate’s dining table. Lil Sis offers the best of both worlds. It’s a wine bar, but it feels like being in your bestie’s (or little sister’s?) home.

Nostalgic-vibe oil paintings of fruit bowls and sail boats are dotted around the roughly finished walls. There’s a well-worn Persian rug on the floor. Like with a home, there are multiple little rooms, each with different feels. Despite being in the multi-level party palace that is the Abercrombie Hotel, it feels like you’re in a cosy, homely terrace house that’s been put together organically. It’s unpretentious, warm, welcoming and you want to settle in for the night.

Like going to your sister’s place, you can bring a bottle of wine – only from the wine shop downstairs on Abercrombie Street (for a $30 corkage fee, except on Sundays). Or, you can let head sommelier Zoe Brunton (formerly the head sommelier for Monopole) steer you through the impressive wine list (much better than a home collection). She’ll take you on a fabulous journey through a range of wines from producers that are sustainable, organic and biodynamic.

“The idea behind Lil Sis is to showcase and share producers and wine regions we are excited about from all over the world. Winemakers that are passionate of their terroir and make wine that speak of their place. Some may be familiar, and some we believe you should get to know,” she says. “Most of the wines are by the glass for those wanting to venture through and explore. The list is fun, approachable and diverse.”

Food offerings are the sorts of late-night snacks you’d make while having drinks at home: think tinned spaghetti jaffles, as well as triple cheese numbers or pastrami on rye with Swiss cheese, pickles and Russian dressing. But also elevated snacks – like gildas and charcuterie plates – for those who want to jzush it up.

On Sundays they offer a free bottle of pet nat for all reservations of four-plus (bookings are a must). And 4-6pm on Wednesdays through Sundays is aperitivo hour – come for a cocktail.

Come see Lil Sis for a casual after-work drink, or before heading out to the big nights that can be had throughout the rest of the Abercrombie.