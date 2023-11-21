Sydney
Timeout

789 Korean BBQ

  • Restaurants
  1. 789 Korean BBQ restaurant in Darling Square
    Photograph: Supplied/789 Korean BBQ
  2. Meat at Korean BBQ
    Photograph: Supplied/789 Korean BBQ
  3. An array of dishes at Korean barbecue
    Photograph: Supplied/789 Korean BBQ
  4. Korean barbecue
    Photograph: Avril TreasureKorean BBQ in Seoul, South Korea
Time Out says

Come for kimchi, soju, caramelised meat and an all-round good time at Darling Square’s new Korean barbecue joint

Kimchi, soju and Korean barbecue are some of the very best things about South Korea’s pulsating capital, Seoul (alongside K-beauty, its incredible food markets and karaoke). And you can get all that at 789 Korean BBQ, now open in Darling Square. We’ll have one bottle of soju and a coupla glasses, please.

The new Korean barbecue joint is by the same team behind 678 Korean BBQ in Haymarket and Eastwood, so you know they are experts in firing up the grill.

If you’ve never been to a Korean barbecue before, you first need to know it’s not just a meal, but a cultural experience best shared with mates. Upon seating, plates of traditional banchan (side dishes) will land on your table, holding things like kimchi, pickled radish and salads. The sides elevate the meat, bringing flavour, textures, freshness and acidity to your meal. Then, the real fun starts. With one handing a beer (preferably a Cass), fire up the grill and get cooking your meat, whether that’s fatty and juicy pork belly, soy-marinated Wagyu short rib, or thinly sliced beef tongue. Once charred and caramelised, take your meat off the grill, put it in a lettuce leaf with a dollop of ssamjang (a spicy sauce) and whatever condiments your heart desires, and bottoms up. Repeat until you’re so full you can't possibly have anymore, and then have one last bite for good measure.

789 Korean BBQ also caters well to vegos, and they also have an ace traditional Korean-style seafood pancake. And while you’re there, another bottle of soju, too. It’ll be a fun and delicious time indeed.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Shop 4/35 Tumbalong Blvd
Haymarket
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu noon-11pm; Fri-Sat noon-midnight
