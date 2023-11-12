With a vibrant nightlife, incredible food markets, impressive architecture, grand palaces and killer shopping, South Korea’s capital will fill your soul in more ways than one

Home of the Korean barbecue, world-leading skincare and soju, Seoul is an intoxicating melting pot of contradictions. Towering high rises next to dramatic mountains and tranquil gardens. Striking, modern architecture alongside grand palaces. Cutting-edge technology and traditional street food stalls. Electric evenings and slow mornings.

There are constants, too, like its brilliant dining scene, excellent shopping and kind locals. South Korea’s capital is not perfect, mind you. Things our Food & Drink Writer Avril Treasure learnt when she travelled there: randomly, there are few bins. Traffic is pretty terrible. And let’s not mention their prickly northern neighbours. But if that’s all the dirt she could find on Seoul, sign her up to return again and again – she loves the place.

It’s about a ten-hour flight from Sydney to Seoul, and Jetstar currently flies direct to the South Korean capital three times a week, with more flights being added from February, 2024. Dreaming about a holiday in Japan? It’s just over a two-hour flight from Seoul to Tokyo, so we say kill two birds with the one stone and tick them both off.

Need more convincing? Read on for our guide to the eight things to do in Seoul, and why we reckon this soul-enriching city should be at the top of your travel hit list.

Looking for a destination closer to home? Here's our guide to weekend getaways from Sydney.