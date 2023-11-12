One of the best and most delicious ways to get immersed in a new culture is to check out the food markets – and Seoul delivers in spades. First on your list should be the famed Gwangjang Market, one of the oldest and largest markets in South Korea with 5,000 stalls and shops. Taste authentic street food snacks like tteokbokki, made up of chewy rice cakes coated in a sweet and spicy sauce; bindaetteok, which are crisp and golden mung bean pancakes served with soy and crunchy onions; as well as pork and kimchi dumplings; soy-marinated raw crabs; and knife-cut noodle soup.
Another to check out is Gyeongdong Market, which is brimming with rainbow fruits, spices, and herbal medicines, as well as being a worthy cultural experience. We also recommend strolling around Myeongdong Night Market. It’s a bit more touristy, but there’s still great eating and shopping to be had throughout the bustling neon-lit streets.