An insightful in-depth tour, Chinatown - Street Food and Stories is an excellent (and delicious) way to learn more about this important Sydney area

Founder of Sydney-based Local Sauce Tours Justin Steele reckons Aussies are the best in the world at going on tours when we travel – just not when we're in our own country. And he’s on a mission to change that. In 2018, Steele founded his small-group experiences to bring together locals as well as tourists to discover Sydney from different perspectives. As he says: “It’s not about being a better tourist in your city, but about being a better local.”

Steele adds that you don’t have to travel overseas to go on a tour, and instead wants Sydneysiders to get out in our local communities, support small businesses and have fun along the way. Enter, Local Sauce Tours. Sounds good to us.

Local Sauce Tours run tours of Chinatown, Pyrmont, Glebe, Newtown and more. They'll take groups of up to 12 guests on a foodie’s tour of the suburb, and mix in stories about the area’s history, culture, nightlife and street art.

We checked out their Chinatown – Street Food and Stories tour, and can attest that it’s a wonderful (and delicious) way to learn more about an important and significant Sydney area.

On this tour we visited newcomers to Chinatown, as well as hole-in-the-wall eateries that have been there for decades. We saw dumplings being made, delved into the story behind the street art, and learnt about the rich and layered history of Chinatown.

And of course, we ate. While we don’t want to give too much away and spoil the fun, we can say we tried things from curried fish balls to plump and soupy dumplings and a pork burger with lashing of chilli oil. We left with a newfound appreciation for Chinatown, for the stories of Chinese Australians, and fell even more in love with Chinese food.

Local Sauce Tours are suitable for solo travellers, couples, small groups and families (we’re giving them as gifts for Christmas this year). You can see all the tours on offer, here.

Keen? Be sure to wear comfy walking shoes, bring a bottle of water – and come hungry.

