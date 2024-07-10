Peter Conistis, the founding chef of Sydney’s Alpha and Ploos restaurants, who is widely regarded as the pioneer of Greek cuisine in Australia, is opening Ammos in Brighton-Le-Sands tomorrow (Friday, July 12). Meaning sand in Greek, the breezy, sun-drenched 160-seat diner is located on level 3 of the Novotel Sydney Brighton Beach and has a spacious terrace with pretty views of the bay. With dreamy coastal interiors, a fresh seafood station, mezze bar and wines sourced directly from Greece, guests can enjoy a taste of the Med without leaving the tarmac.

Conistis said: “At Ammos, I can’t wait to showcase produce sourced from all over Greece alongside the amazing produce available on our doorstep within this beautiful space.”

“My mum, Eleni, remains my biggest inspiration for cooking, my career, and the way I continue to approach, appreciate, and respect Greek food, especially over the past 30 years of cooking. It’s my way of thanking her and all the amazing Greek mums and yiayias through this new journey of Greek food at Ammos, and my Renaissance of Greek cuisine,” he adds.

Joining Conistis in the kitchen at Ammos will be James Roberts, who worked alongside the top chef at Ploos, as well as Omega and Alpha. The menu will feature traditional Greek flavours with dishes like baked halloumi with pistachios, chilli and lemon; spanakopita, which is a classic Greek spinach pie with caramelised leeks and dill; and moussaka with eggplant, sea scallops and taramosalata.

Other yum menu highlights include slow-roasted lamb shoulder with tzatziki; twice-cooked WA octopus with a white bean salad; and lamb tomahawk with celeriac skordalia and lemon. For dessert, go for the baklava with dried summer fruit and walnuts, or the loukoumades, the delicious fried Greek puffs with spiced honey and halva ice cream – or order both.

Pair your meal with a wine sourced from Greece – sommelier John Clancy says a quarter of the list features Greek drops, including lesser-known varietals like savatiano, thrapsathiri, and malagousia. Love ouzo, the anise-flavoured aperitif loved in Greece? If so, keep an eye out for the ouzo trolley.

The space, which was designed by Sydney-based DS17’s Paul Papadopoulos, channels coastal elegance with marble, splashes of greens and blues and olive trees nodding to Greece.

