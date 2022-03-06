Bar Suze Fundraiser for Flood Victims

Time Out says

The team behind Surry Hills wine bar, Bar Suze (aka the nicest dudes in hospitality), will be opening their doors this Sunday, March 6 to raise funds for those affected by the devastating floods in the state's north and Queensland. Bar Suze will be open from 1-6pm serving fun and rare natural wines, Poor Toms Gin and Tonics, and Bar Suze snacks – with all proceeds going towards flood relief.



In addition, the Bar Suze team has rallied the local community to donate generous prizes that will be raffled off on the night. If you can't make it on the day, you'll still be able to purchase tickets online and do your charity work from home. Proceeds will be going to both the Flood Relief Cook Up and the Bundjalung Community Flood Relief, and receipts can be issued for tax purposes.

Buy a $50 ticket (or as many as you like!) and you will go into the draw to win one of more than 25 prizes including a nights stay at the soon-to-open Ace Hotel Sydney in Surry Hills, dinner for two at Bar Suze, a two-night stay in a Byron Hinterlands retreat (Sleeps 12, and you'll have your own saltwater pool and outdoor cinema), and an In Bed linen set to deck out your bed. Also up for grabs are vouchers for top hair salons Paloma and Extra Silky, a Coffee Supreme subscription, a bar tab at the Woolpack and prize packs from DRNKS, Cocktail Porter, Pepe Saya Butter, Worktones, Lo-Fi Wines and more.



Raffle tickets are on sale now until 5pm on Sunday, March 6. The raffle will be drawn live at Bar Suze on party day, with winners notified by email if they're not there.

Keen to do you part? Check out our guide on how to help folks affected by the floods.