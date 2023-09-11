Sydney
Belles Hot Chicken Bondi

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  1. Belles Hot Chicken
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
  2. Belles Hot Chicken
    Photograph: Dexter Kim
Bondi is about to get a whole lot spicier because Belles Hot Chicken is coming to town

Hey Bondi, are you feeling clucky? The uber-popular chicken shop that turns up the heat is heading to the seaside suburb of Bondi Beach. That’s right, Belles Hot Chicken is opening a new venue smack bang in the hustle and bustle of Hall Street.

From October, Belles Hot Chicken will be welcoming patrons into their freshly decked out digs that have been designed by Vicki Punch with an American ’70s diner vibe. Think retro booths, pastel colouring and totally groovy interiors.

On the menu side, chook enthusiasts can expect more of the plucking good fare that has garnered Belles Hot Chicken such a big name amongst the public. Head in from the surf and tuck into some hot chicken and waffles or try the spicy chicken slider.

Belles Hot Chicken Managing Director, Joss-Jenner Leuthart says the move into Bondi Beach felt like a great next move for the brand.

“Comfort food, great booze and tunes just metres Australia’s most iconic beach –a match made in heaven,” said Managing Director of Belles Hot Chicken, Joss-Jenner Leuthart.

“After opening the doors to our CBD flagship at Circular Quay, we pounced at the opportunity to transform Fonda’s iconic location to our new home. Belles is a place to kick back, dig in, get messy or just chill – and Bondi Beach always felt like a natural fit.”

The new opening comes as Belles Hot Chicken footprint continues to expand throughout Sydney after finding success in Barangaroo, Darling Square, the Tramsheds and the CBD flagship in Circular Quay.

Catch ya by the beach. 

Lisa Hamilton
Lisa Hamilton

Details

Address:
85 Hall St
Bondi Beach
Sydney
2026
Contact:
View Website
