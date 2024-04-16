Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Berto’s Espresso

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  1. The outside of Berto’s Espresso
    Photograph: Supplied/Nutt Cracker
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The ham and cheese toastie from Berto’s Espresso
    Photograph: Supplied/Berto’s Espresso
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Coffee at Berto’s Espresso
    Photograph: Supplied/Berto’s Espresso
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

A butter-yellow corner café in Sydney’s coffee capital, Berto’s Espresso pours top-notch brews using Gypsy Espresso beans alongside crowd-pleasing plates

Berto’s Espresso is a lovely little corner café on Surry Hills’ Crown Street. The exterior is painted a soft butter yellow colour, evoking slow and sunny mornings – just how we like them. Co-owner and operator Robert Salas has more than 12 years of experience under his belt at top Sydney spots like Gypsy Espresso and Flour & Stone, where his passion for all things espresso was well and truly cemented.

Take a seat outside and enjoy an excellent brew made using Gypsy Espresso beans. As well as coffee, Berto’s Espresso has an all-day menu, with breakfast, sambos, salads and sweet treats. We’ve got eyes for the leg ham and gruyère toasted sandwich with seeded mustard aioli; avo toast amped up with feta, housemade chilli oil, heirloom tomatoes and lemon; and creamy, buttery scrambled eggs on sourdough. Next time you’re in the area – or even if you’re not – pop in and say hi to Rob and the team – we’re sure they’ll be chuffed to see you.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Want more? These are the best cafés in Surry Hills.

Hungry? These are the best breakfasts in Sydney.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
536 Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 7am-3.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.