Time Out says

Berto’s Espresso is a lovely little corner café on Surry Hills’ Crown Street. The exterior is painted a soft butter yellow colour, evoking slow and sunny mornings – just how we like them. Co-owner and operator Robert Salas has more than 12 years of experience under his belt at top Sydney spots like Gypsy Espresso and Flour & Stone, where his passion for all things espresso was well and truly cemented.

Take a seat outside and enjoy an excellent brew made using Gypsy Espresso beans. As well as coffee, Berto’s Espresso has an all-day menu, with breakfast, sambos, salads and sweet treats. We’ve got eyes for the leg ham and gruyère toasted sandwich with seeded mustard aioli; avo toast amped up with feta, housemade chilli oil, heirloom tomatoes and lemon; and creamy, buttery scrambled eggs on sourdough. Next time you’re in the area – or even if you’re not – pop in and say hi to Rob and the team – we’re sure they’ll be chuffed to see you.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.