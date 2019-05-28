The 26 best cafés in Surry Hills

It was once a forbidding slum, but now the scariest thing about this inner-city utopia is the waiting time to get your coffee on a Sunday morning. No visit to Sydney is complete without a repast at the undisputed breakfast capital of Australia – here are the places you need to know about. Gear up for Single O cold drip, corn fritters from Bills, ethical eats from Gratia and the Shift, shakshuka from Four Ate Five, waffles from Paramount Coffee Project and so much more with our bumper 26-venue list of excellent Surry Hills cafés.

