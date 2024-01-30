Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Birdie Bar and Brasserie

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  1. food at Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied | Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. food at Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied | Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. food at Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied | Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. food at Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied | Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied | Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    Photograph: Supplied | Birdie Bar and Brasserie
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Expect elevated Australian-English dishes such as urchin crumpets at this CBD bar and brasserie

It wouldn’t be outrageous to come to Birdie for the garlic bread alone: a glistening golden orb that arrives piping hot, laced with a cheesy halo and disguising a soft, buttery centre behind a perfectly salt-dusted crust. The attention to detail paid to this often overlooked element is reflective of the Birdie ethos; this is a hotel restaurant, yes, but well and truly a destination in its own right.

Housed on the ground floor of Novotel Sydney City, Birdie Bar and Brasserie takes its inspiration from the lorikeet: it’s bold and attention-grabbing, colourful and curious, and – crucially – gloriously Australian.

Birdie’s head chef John Lyons hails from the north of England, and though the menu is a celebration of Australian produce, his British roots shine through creatively elevated dishes: think beautifully buttery crumpets crowned with Tasmanian urchin, and a coal-roasted pie packed with avocado and Newcastle greens, and spiked with apricot vinegar and peanut dashi. 

Having trained in France and cut his teeth at Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK, Lyons fell in love with Australian ingredients when he moved here, heading up the kitchen at InterContinental Sydney’s Pont Brasserie before taking on the role as head chef and creative force behind Birdie. Lyons' passion for quality produce lays the groundwork for the menu – which elevates carefully chosen ingredients including koji sourced from a one-woman business in Bondi. 

On the drinks front, the bird theme really comes to the fore, with a cocktail menu inspired by six native Australian birds. There’s a guava liqueur and rosé 'Galah' and a 'Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo' topped with meringue foam and shortbread crumble. 

 

RECOMMENDED: 

Want to make a night of it? Learn more about Novotel Sydney City

These are the best restaurants in Sydney right now

These are Sydney’s best bars

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
7-9 York Street
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.