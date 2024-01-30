Time Out says

It wouldn’t be outrageous to come to Birdie for the garlic bread alone: a glistening golden orb that arrives piping hot, laced with a cheesy halo and disguising a soft, buttery centre behind a perfectly salt-dusted crust. The attention to detail paid to this often overlooked element is reflective of the Birdie ethos; this is a hotel restaurant, yes, but well and truly a destination in its own right.

Housed on the ground floor of Novotel Sydney City, Birdie Bar and Brasserie takes its inspiration from the lorikeet: it’s bold and attention-grabbing, colourful and curious, and – crucially – gloriously Australian.



Birdie’s head chef John Lyons hails from the north of England, and though the menu is a celebration of Australian produce, his British roots shine through creatively elevated dishes: think beautifully buttery crumpets crowned with Tasmanian urchin, and a coal-roasted pie packed with avocado and Newcastle greens, and spiked with apricot vinegar and peanut dashi.

Having trained in France and cut his teeth at Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK, Lyons fell in love with Australian ingredients when he moved here, heading up the kitchen at InterContinental Sydney’s Pont Brasserie before taking on the role as head chef and creative force behind Birdie. Lyons' passion for quality produce lays the groundwork for the menu – which elevates carefully chosen ingredients including koji sourced from a one-woman business in Bondi.

On the drinks front, the bird theme really comes to the fore, with a cocktail menu inspired by six native Australian birds. There’s a guava liqueur and rosé 'Galah' and a 'Sulphur-Crested Cockatoo' topped with meringue foam and shortbread crumble.

To truly enter the spirit of things, order the adorable duck-shaped pate, or “The Bird”: a bump of caviar paired with a shot of Grey Goose vodka – then fly off into the night.

