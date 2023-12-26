Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Novotel Sydney City

  • Travel
  • Sydney
  1. hotel lobby
    Photograph: Supplied | Novotel Sydney City
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. hotel room
    Photograph: Supplied | Novotel Sydney City
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. hotel interior space
    Photograph: Supplied | Novotel Sydney City
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. exterior of Novotel Sydney City
    Photograph: Damien Ford
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This hotel in Sydney's CBD has experienced a full, sustainable redesign across all 22 floors

2023 was a big year for hotels in the Harbour City: the hyper high-end Capella Sydney opened its doors back in March and the highly anticipated W Hotel brought a delightfully OTT experience to Darling Harbour. Penrith saw the opening of its first five-star accommodation in the Pullman, and Moxy opened its first Sydney accommodation, at Sydney Airport. To cap off the year in hotel news, the Novotel Sydney City Centre has just unveiled a $20 million refurbishment, complete with 238 redesigned guest rooms and a new fine-dining restaurant to open in early 2024.

The complete redesign of the city centre hotel has been underpinned by an ethos of sustainability  they aimed to create a family-friendly hotel with waste (of both resources and space) kept to a minimum. Overseen by Novotel’s team of Paris-based architects and designers, the CBD hotel is the first Australian hotel to be redesigned in line with Novotel’s “Hypothesis” design philosophy. Elevating natural design elements, the interior concept has been curated by Australian design studio Dezign, who have incorporated timber features throughout and live plants in every guest room.

Across the 22 floors, guests can expect elegantly designed rooms and suites ranging from inter-connected family rooms to expansive suites complete with private bars and balconies overlooking York Street’s historical buildings.

Details on Novotel Sydney City’s new restaurant are yet to be released, but it’s safe to say it will be the jewel in the hotel’s crown. You can learn more about Novotel Sydney City and learn more over here.


RECOMMENDED:

This waterside home could be yours for the weekend

These are the best spots for glamping in NSW

Adding to the luxe bucket list? These are Sydney’s best luxury hotels

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
Novotel Sydney City
7-9 York Street
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.