2023 was a big year for hotels in the Harbour City: the hyper high-end Capella Sydney opened its doors back in March and the highly anticipated W Hotel brought a delightfully OTT experience to Darling Harbour. Penrith saw the opening of its first five-star accommodation in the Pullman, and Moxy opened its first Sydney accommodation, at Sydney Airport. To cap off the year in hotel news, the Novotel Sydney City Centre has just unveiled a $20 million refurbishment, complete with 238 redesigned guest rooms and a new fine-dining restaurant to open in early 2024.

The complete redesign of the city centre hotel has been underpinned by an ethos of sustainability they aimed to create a family-friendly hotel with waste (of both resources and space) kept to a minimum. Overseen by Novotel’s team of Paris-based architects and designers, the CBD hotel is the first Australian hotel to be redesigned in line with Novotel’s “Hypothesis” design philosophy. Elevating natural design elements, the interior concept has been curated by Australian design studio Dezign, who have incorporated timber features throughout and live plants in every guest room.

Across the 22 floors, guests can expect elegantly designed rooms and suites ranging from inter-connected family rooms to expansive suites complete with private bars and balconies overlooking York Street’s historical buildings.

Details on Novotel Sydney City’s new restaurant are yet to be released, but it’s safe to say it will be the jewel in the hotel’s crown. You can learn more about Novotel Sydney City and learn more over here.