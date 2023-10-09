Sydney
Blackwood Bondi

  • Restaurants
  • Bondi Beach
  1. Dinner flatlay
    Photograph: Nathan Manfredi
  2. Blackwood Bondi outdoor cafe seating
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Brunch flatlay
    Photograph: Nathan Manfredi
  4. Blackwood Bondi interiors
    Photograph: Felix Forest
  5. Ricotta hotcakes
    Photograph: Nathan Manfredi
Time Out says

Blackwood Bondi has quickly won over the hearts of the Bondi breakfast crowd

Cronulla’s trendiest café made its Eastern Suburbs debut in 2022, bringing the greatest hits from its bangin’ OG brunch menu. What sets Blackwood 2.0 apart from its salty sister in the Shire is the added bonus of Friday and Saturday night aperitivo, plus live music sessions every Sunday in summer.

Bondi is a natural fit for Blackwood’s second outpost, seamlessly fitting in with the suburb’s laid-back coastal charm. You’ll find the casual diner on a sun-kissed corner at the buzzing Seven Ways hubs on Glenayr Avenue. The café's Mediterranean-inspired interiors draw inspiration from the Pacific Ocean, with textured green stone flooring, sage-green banquettes and spacious alfresco seating that spills out into the park across the road.

Here, you’ll find Bondi’s breakfast crowd bonding over blueberry and ricotta hotcakes; truffle chilli scrambled eggs; corn and zucchini fritters; or Blackwood’s can’t-take-off-the-menu Morning Glory egg, chorizo and kale spectacular. Down it with a cleansing shot, freshly squeezed juice; Biscoff latte; or Breakfast Club Martini juicy with gin, mandarin and yuzu marmalade.

When it comes to brunch and lunch, you can’t go wrong with Cronulla’s crowd-favourite prawn poke bowl, chilli chicken schnitzel sandwich, or green goddess salad. And for those sundowner sessions on Friday and Saturday nights, there’s a succinct menu of snacks including fresh oysters; buffalo mozzarella; and Wagyu bresaola, along with larger share plates including pecorino-crumbed veal cotoletta; chargrilled prawns; and steak au poivre (pepper steak).

Owners and mates Rob Lechowicz, Paul Pisani and Daniel Sorridimi teamed up with Maybe Sammy’s Vince Lombardo on the cocktail menu which features a Banoffee Espresso Martini; Spicy Lemongrass Margarita; and non-alcohol Waterboy with fresh watermelon, agave and lime. You’ll also find locally brewed Curly Lewis lager on tap, top-tier Aussie wines and a strong tequila list.

Blackwood Bondi has successfully followed in its sister’s footsteps and who knows, maybe they’ll be making waves at another Sydney beach soon. 

Recommended:

These are the best breakfasts in Sydney to start your day right

Here is everything you need to do while in Bondi

Pay a visit to the original Blackwood Pantry in Cronulla

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
Shop 3/87-89 Glenayr Ave
Bondi Beach
Sydney
2026
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-3pm; Sat-Sun 7am-4pm; Fri-Sat 5pm-late
