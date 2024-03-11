Sydney
Bonnie's

  • Restaurants
  Strathfield South
Time Out says

A casual eatery serving pub classics with an Italian spin is opening up inside Strathfield South’s 90-year-old-pub, Crossways Hotel

Originally built in 1930, Crossways Hotel has been pouring cold beers to Strathfield South and Inner West locals for more than 90 years. In 2016, the historic watering hole was taken over by The Laundy Hotel Group (also Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, Woolly Bay Hotel, Woolwich Pier Hotel), who breathed new life into the boozer. And this month, the team will launch Bonnie’s, a casual eatery serving pub classics with an Italian spin.

Group executive chef Jamie Gannon and group head chef Tanoy Biswas are behind the new menu, which features dishes inspired by Gannon’s travels throughout Italy. Expect small plates like buffalo mozzarella baked in filo; a salumi selection of Italian cold cuts and house-made focaccia; and bolognese arancini with napolitana sauce. Pasta is on the menu, of course. We love the sounds of the Sicilian-style rigatoni alla norma with a herby tomato sauce, eggplant, and salted ricotta; and the orecchiette gamberetti with prawns, sun-dried tomatoes, chilli, and rocket. If you’re feeling like a pub favourite with an Italian twist, go for the Milanese-style crumbed pork schnitzel; or the eggplant lasagne with layers of roasted eggplant and salted ricotta.

In a touching nod, the new restaurant is named after publican Arthur Laundy’s late mother Veronica – known to her loved ones as ‘Bonnie’ – who spent many years at the pub, pouring beers, enjoying a meal with her family, and chatting with regulars.

It’s not just the menu that’s fresh. Crossways Hotel recently underwent a renovation, and is now decked out in a chocolate and spearmint colour palette. Sporting Art Deco lighting, vintage furniture and sports memorabilia, the pub and diner channels by-gone bistros and ’70s sports lounges. When the sun’s shining, head on out to the beer garden, home to a new colourful floral mural and lush greenery.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
482 Liverpool Rd
Strathfield South
Sydney
2136
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9642 1062
Opening hours:
Sun-Thu 10am-noon; Fri-Sat 10am-2am
