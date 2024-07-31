If you're a meat lover who can't choose between all of the cuts, at Butchers Buffet you don't have to. In addition to its Blacktown, Cabramatta, Eastwood and Strathfield joints, this Korean barbecue buffet has become a Chinatown mainstay. To keep up with demand, the restaurant packed up and moved 30 seconds down the road for a bigger venue with 60 barbecue stations, which seats 200 people.

For 90 minutes, you’ll be like a kid in a candy store. Except instead of rows of sweets, think colourful piled-high bowls of Korean salads, trays of stacked fried food that keeps on getting replenished, and bowls upon bowls of fresh meat ready for DIY grilling.

Cuts of meat include everything from almost-paper-thin slices of bulgogi to chunks of soy-marinated scotch fillet steak and spicy pork belly. If you like your meat already cooked for you, the prepared hot food section includes house-made dumplings, Korean fried chicken and pork short ribs.

The best part about all of this is you’ll walk away with a more-than-full belly for less than a fifty per head. Prices start at $36.99 per adult and $21.99 per child for lunch; and $46.99 per adult and $29.99 per child for dinner. This gets you everything from unlimited meats to the fried sides, as well as steamed rice, springy japchae noodles, kimchi and other fermented Korean dishes and salads.

