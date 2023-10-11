Time Out says

Sydney is welcoming a seriously impressive French bistro with a Michelin-trained ex Lumi Dining chef heading up the kitchen

The idyllic harbourside suburb of McMahons Point has gained an exciting new addition with Charlotte Bar and Bistro opening its doors tomorrow, Friday October 13.

Brought to life by the Azabu Group, the glamorous French-leaning restaurant is a gear change for the group who also oversee swish Japanese spots Choji Yakiniku, Hanasuki, Azabu Chef’s Table and Kame House here in Sydney.

Heading up the kitchen at Charlotte Bar and Bistro is newly appointed head chef Hiroshi Manaka. With a superstar CV spanning stints at Michelin-starred restaurants throughout Europe including Italy’s Villa Crespi and Da Vittorio, Spain’s Mugaritz, France’s Agapé Substance and La Bigarrade, and more recently closer to home, the award-winning Lumi Dining, it’s safe to say we’re excited to try Manaka’s exceptional food.

We’re told you can expect an “authentic, nostalgic, and avant-garde gastronomic experience” of French classics at Charlotte Bar and Bistro. Dishes on the opening menu include chicken and duck liver parfait with plum jelly, chutney and toasted brioche; roasted snapper with a citrus, tomato, and tarragon sauce; and a slow-cooked lamb shoulder on the bone with rosemary and garlic.

The restaurant’s signature dish – duck and beef en-croûte with foie gras, mushroom, and madeira jus – requires a day’s notice and is sure to knock the socks off your date.

Champagne and French drops dominate the drinks list, as well as cocktails, beers and spirits. And while there are some bougie wine options, a section of the vino list covers Aussie and NZ drops, with bottles starting at $63 (yes, please).

The word “impressive” gets thrown around a lot, but the 120-seater space seriously is. Decked out with plush royal blue seating, herringbone flooring and antique lighting, the main dining room is charming, elegant and fit for Ms T Swift herself. There are also three special private dining rooms for your next soirée. Us? We’d be making a beeline for the Terrace, an outdoor space inspired by the French Riviera with lush greenery and lots of golden sunshine, armed with a French Martini, of course.

Welcome Charlotte, we’re so glad you’re here.

