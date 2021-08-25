To celebrate their tenth birthday, Circa Espresso has teamed up with dessert lords at Tokyo Lamington to bring the good people of Parramatta a little love, albeit for just one day. On Saturday, August 28, locals can head to Circa Espresso to get a taste of Tokyo Lamington’s special take on the Aussie classic. As well as their usual range of amazing lamingtons, the team has created an exclusive Circa x Tokyo lamington flavour based on their signature dessert, the Persian love cake. The 'Love Cake Lamington' is vanilla sponge layered with vanilla rose cream, dipped in rose-infused white chocolate and finished with coconut, rose petals, almond and pistachio. This is Circa Espresso and Tokyo Lamington’s special way of injecting a little bit of love into the hospitality scene after what has been a hard few months for everyone.
Photograph: Supplied/Circa Espresso
Circa is well known for serving up some of Parramatta's best coffee and farm-to-plate dishes in a super slick fit out, building a loyal fan base for ten years, no mean feat in a city where survival is hard at the best of times.
The double digits are a massive milestone and one worth celebrating. Eddie Stewart and Min Chai of Tokyo Lamington have been on a mission to turn the humble chocolate-coated sponge into an international superstar, with stores first in Tokyo and Singapore, then back on home turf with a Newtown café where inner westies have been flocking since doors opened last year. This will be the first time many customers further west will have a chance to snag a very special birthday lamington so make the most of it, this party is for one day only.