Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Cook & Archies Café

  • Restaurants
  • Surry Hills
  1. The banana hotcakes at Cook & Archies Café
    Photograph: Cook & Archies Café
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The space at Cook & Archies Café
    Photograph: Cook & Archies Café
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Poached eggs on toast at Cook & Archies Café
    Photograph: Cook & Archies Café
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The glass cabinet at Cook & Archies Café
    Photograph: Cook & Archies Café
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Light-filled and lush with trickling greenery, this family-owned spot offers hearty breakfast and lunch options

Found on the corner of Buckingham Street, Cook & Archies Café is a relaxed, family-owned spot that has been a fixture in the Surry Hills community for more than 20 years. The Mediterranean-leaning menu features hearty breakfast and lunch options, along with a solid selection of delicious sandwiches and fresh, vibrant salads for those on the go.

Light-filled and lush with greenery, Cook & Archies Café fills up quickly with friends and colleagues catching up during peak times, but the wait for food is never long. For something sweet, try the ricotta hotcakes with honeycomb butter, chantilly cream, maple syrup, honeycomb, and fresh banana. If you prefer a fiery kick, go for the chilli scrambled eggs with sambal, avo, coriander, goat’s curd, and Iggy’s sourdough. Feeling hungry at lunch? Order the Reuben sandwich loaded with Black Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, slaw, and Russian dressing on rye. It's a close-your-eyes kinda sambo.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, straight to your inbox.

Recommended reads:

These are the best cafés in Surry Hills

Check out our guide to the best cafés in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
4/14 Buckingham St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9310 3933
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 7am-4.30pm; Sat-Sun 8am-3.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.