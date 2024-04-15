Time Out says

Found on the corner of Buckingham Street, Cook & Archies Café is a relaxed, family-owned spot that has been a fixture in the Surry Hills community for more than 20 years. The Mediterranean-leaning menu features hearty breakfast and lunch options, along with a solid selection of delicious sandwiches and fresh, vibrant salads for those on the go.

Light-filled and lush with greenery, Cook & Archies Café fills up quickly with friends and colleagues catching up during peak times, but the wait for food is never long. For something sweet, try the ricotta hotcakes with honeycomb butter, chantilly cream, maple syrup, honeycomb, and fresh banana. If you prefer a fiery kick, go for the chilli scrambled eggs with sambal, avo, coriander, goat’s curd, and Iggy’s sourdough. Feeling hungry at lunch? Order the Reuben sandwich loaded with Black Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, slaw, and Russian dressing on rye. It's a close-your-eyes kinda sambo.

