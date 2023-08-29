Sydney
Costi’s Fish and Chips – Quay Quarter

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
Salmon, salad and chips
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Fresh and quality seafood found at Quay Quarter

Family-owned and operated fish and chippery, Costi’s Fish and Chips, is offering a banging lunch offer that you’re going to want to get around.

For one day only, get freshly grilled salmon, golden hot chips and salad for just $4. We are not joking. This incredible offer is going down on Tuesday, September 5, 11am-3pm at Costi’s Fish and Chips in Quay Quarter. The meal is normally priced around the $15 mark, and we know a good deal when we see one.

Costi’s Fish and Chips has been serving Sydneysiders fresh and premium seafood for more than a decade. This no strings attached offer is the team’s way of saying thank you for all the support over the year.

This lunchtime feed is made possible thanks to Costi’s, Quay Quarter, and Tasmania’s salmon farmers, Petuna, who will be providing the quality fish.

And keep your eyes peeled – the team have told us there will be two more dates in October and November when you can get this cheap feed, if you miss out this time.

Swim on over and dig in. Thanks, Costi.

Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
Quay Quarter Tower
50 Bridge St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-3pm
