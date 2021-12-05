The best quick lunches in the CBD

The pace of life in the city can be breakneck, but that need not mean you're working on an empty stomach

As office workers acclimate back to post-lockdown life in the CBD trenches – some begrudgingly – at least we can all take solace in the delicious lunch offerings that were so sorely missed during our dreary WFH stint. After months of eggs on toast and Nescafe we're craving elevated sandwiches on oven-fresh bread, inspired savoury pastries, cut-above coffee and the return of the cheeky lunchtime bevvie.

Here's our favourite city and city-fringe offerings, old and new, to shrug off the homemade lunch in style.

After a liquid lunch instead? Here are the best bars in the Sydney CBD right now.