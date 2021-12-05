Sydney
Sandwiches at Continental Deli
Photograph: Supplied

The best quick lunches in the CBD

The pace of life in the city can be breakneck, but that need not mean you're working on an empty stomach

Written by
Katherine Scott
As office workers acclimate back to post-lockdown life in the CBD trenches – some begrudgingly – at least we can all take solace in the delicious lunch offerings that were so sorely missed during our dreary WFH stint. After months of eggs on toast and Nescafe we're craving elevated sandwiches on oven-fresh bread, inspired savoury pastries, cut-above coffee and the return of the cheeky lunchtime bevvie.

Here's our favourite city and city-fringe offerings, old and new, to shrug off the homemade lunch in style.

After a liquid lunch instead? Here are the best bars in the Sydney CBD right now.

The CBD's best quick lunches

Jimmy's Falafel
Photograph: Nikki To

Jimmy's Falafel

  • Restaurants
  • Lebanese
  • Sydney

You'll find Merivale's buzzy falafel palace blasting tunes and delicious smells out onto the George Street thoroughfare, luring many a corporate inside for a herby, freshly-fried falafel wrapped in a woodfired pita. "While all pitas are hand layered to order, this is considered our grab-and-go and is quite the lunchtime favourite," Jimmy's head chef Simon Zalloua tells Time Out. We're not surprised, and you can bet we'll be adding fries to make it a Habibi combo.

Prepare to queue, with fans congregating around 15 minutes before opening, at 11.30am. Zalloua says he still gets "goosebumps" seeing the lines outside.

Read more
Continental Deli Bar Bistro CBD
Photograph: ELT

Continental Deli Bar Bistro CBD

  • Restaurants
  • European
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

The burgeoning neighbourhood restaurant and deli chain synonymous with tinned goods also kills it in the sandwich arena. If you're already a sanga connoisseur then there's a good chance you've been acquainted with – or at least ogled – their famous French Dip ($26), which takes its cues from the LA-invented dish. This holiest of hoagies features ripples of rare roast sirloin, Appenzeller cheese and onion, with a bowl of beef jus for dipping. It's a splashy affair, but oh-so worth returning to the office with the Pollock-like drip trail down your shirt, evidence of a lunch well done.

If you're in a grazing mood, you can always pick up a haul of sandwiches, tinned goods, cheese and charcuterie, and head out to Hyde Park for an impromptu picnic?

Read more
Sammy Junior
Photograph: Supplied/DS Oficina

Sammy Junior

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Sydney

The café and Aperitivo bar offshoot from the team behind Australia's best bar, Maybe Sammy, does a weekday pick-me-up like no other, with a dedicated coffee cocktail menu – and extremely novel offering of half-sized cocktail 'minis' – you know, for those times you want a cheeky midday coffee negroni but don't want to slur your way through your three O'clock.

You may come for the prosciutto-loaded Italian riff on the classic 'club', but once through that door, the prospect of washing down your panini with a lunchtime Garibaldini – a fluffy orange juice spiked with Italian Campari – suddenly doesn't seem so uncouth. Nor does skipping out of work at 4pm to catch the $7 mini cocktail happy hour.

Read more
Tiny's
Photo: Katherine Scott

Tiny's

So named for their arsenal of tiny pre-batched bottled cocktails, this nightclubby 170-seater Clarence Street newbie is a bright and spacious sandwich bar by day, slinging Single O coffees, produce-loaded brekkies and a made-to-order sanga menu.

Each sandwich is numbered, one through eight, featuring everything from 12-hour lamb to a gravlax and cream cheese. Chef and co-owner Andrew Duncan has ditched the ubiquitous sourdough for an ultra-soft, white Vienna, made fresh by a small family bakery. Go for the 'No.1' ($14), a ham sandwich, loaded with two types of the deli meat, Provolone cheese, pickled chilli and a salad combo straight from your primary school tuckshop. In line with the theme, the cocktails are served straight from tiny bottles – and you can even purchase multi-packs to take away, for those after-work office drinks.

Read more
Fabbrica
Photograph: Supplied

Fabbrica

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Sydney

With Fabbrica pasta popping up at what seems like every specialty retailer in Sydney of late (a lockdown godsend), it's easy to forget the retail brand hinges on a busy bricks-and-mortar deli, pasta shop and lofi wine retail space in the city, tucked below street level on King Street.

At lunchtime, sandwiches take first billing, with baker Aniruddha Bhosekar preparing all the bread fresh each day – be sure to arrive early to get your mitts on one of the wildly popular porchetta and romesco or roasted asparagus sangas. And don't be surprised if you leave with a tote filled with deli goods, just-baked focaccias and savoury parfait bombolinis.

Read more
Humble
Photograph: Supplied

Humble

The Holt Street bakery with the world's most Instagrammed finger bun also offers a rotating specials menu of sandwiches that'll knock your socks off. If recent stand-outs – like the beef rib with chimichurri and jalapeño mayo – are anything to go by, it's well worth checking in with their Instagram account on the regular.

If it's a colleague's birthday, the cake range is nothing to snuff at – the popular Basque cheesecake of sister venue Bodega fame is made using silky Meredith goat's cheese, and the carrot cake is liberally iced, as it should be. 

Sandoitchi
Photograph: Divya Venkataraman

Sandoitchi

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst

It's true, the katsu sando is having a moment – and we're not mad about it. This cosy Darlinghurst café does some of the best, using a thick-cut white bread and staggering topping options that go way beyond the usual crumbed pork. Think buttermilk fried chicken with sriracha mayo, crumbed prawn with sweet corn and yuzu mayo, and spicy eggplant with sweet and sour miso dressing.

You an also get your katsu in bowl form, with a dazzling array of dressings and veggie accompaniments (apple kimchi anyone?), and just try to resist their Instagram-famous strawberry sando, featuring artfully dissected strawberries suspended in a yuzu whipped cream.

Read more
About Time
Photograph: Supplie/Patrick Stevenson

About Time

This recent addition to the CBD lunch offering is pure BBQ comfort, with a pared-back takeaway menu of squidgy-soft white damper rolls ($16) loaded with hunks of coal-fired lamb or pork, 'slaw, and your choice of house-made condiment (may we suggest a heavy-handed combo of the barbecue and garlic?). The About Time crew has already carved out a name for their alcoholic slushies, but in the spirit of responsible lunching, you can upgrade your lunch with a $5 booze-free Mornington Free Pale Ale.

Read more
