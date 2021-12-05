The best quick lunches in the CBD

You'll find Merivale's buzzy falafel palace blasting tunes and delicious smells out onto the George Street thoroughfare, luring many a corporate inside for a herby, freshly-fried falafel wrapped in a woodfired pita. "While all pitas are hand layered to order, this is considered our grab-and-go and is quite the lunchtime favourite," Jimmy's head chef Simon Zalloua tells Time Out. We're not surprised, and you can bet we'll be adding fries to make it a Habibi combo.
Prepare to queue, with fans congregating around 15 minutes before opening, at 11.30am. Zalloua says he still gets "goosebumps" seeing the lines outside.