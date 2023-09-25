Time Out says

North Shore eatery Coya isn't painting itself into a corner. The bright and colourful restaurant, which infuses Australian ingredients with Middle-Eastern spices, offers multi-course menus to suit your whole party's palate.

While vegetarians and vegans aren't always catered to in mainstream restaurant degustations, this one is squarely suited to them. Coya’s plant-based menu leans into the green and the gluten-free, with six courses including plates of fried cauliflower with white tahini; cabbage shish tawook (kebabs); and mujadara (spiced lentils and rice).

The six-course ‘carnivore' degustation, on the other hand, also lets you experience flavourful combinations like king prawns with sweet harissa and raspberry emulsion; barramundi with a bouillabaisse emulsion; and duck with cinnamon and date jus. Coya’s premium ten-course degustation adds artistic canapés, scallops, Wagyu, and a bonus seasonal dessert to the mix.

But that's just for now – Saudi Arabian-born head chef, Ashraf Saleh, reinvents the menu every six to eight weeks to align with what's in season.

The globe-trotting chef also brings affordable luxury to the table with Coya’s ‘one-course wonder’ lunch for $35, a four-course sharing menu for $85, and a $65 Arabic brunch available only on Saturdays. Brunch guests will be taken on a gastronomic tour of the Middle East with charred kebabs, bright green falafel, punchy pickles and fresh dips, plus warm pita bread to mop it all up (trust us, you’ll want to).

