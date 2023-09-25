Sydney
Coya

  • Restaurants
  • St Leonards
  1. A brunch spread with kebabs, salads and dips
    Photograph: Vassi Lena
  2. A 10 course degustation spread
    Photograph: Vassi Lena
  3. A yellow wall dining room with a wine bar
    Photograph: Vassi Lena
  4. An apple dessert in a bowl with leaves
    Photograph: Vassi Lena
  5. A piece of meat with red condiments
    Photograph: Vassi Lena
  6. A maroon wall dining room with a wine wall and grey chairs
    Photograph: Vassi Lena
  7. A dessert with red leaf decorations
    Photograph: Vassi Lena
Time Out says

Vegans and meat eaters alike can enjoy an artfully plated dinner degustation or weekend Arabic brunch feast

North Shore eatery Coya isn't painting itself into a corner. The bright and colourful restaurant, which infuses Australian ingredients with Middle-Eastern spices, offers multi-course menus to suit your whole party's palate. 

While vegetarians and vegans aren't always catered to in mainstream restaurant degustations, this one is squarely suited to them. Coya’s plant-based menu leans into the green and the gluten-free, with six courses including plates of fried cauliflower with white tahini; cabbage shish tawook (kebabs); and mujadara (spiced lentils and rice). 

The six-course ‘carnivore' degustation, on the other hand, also lets you experience flavourful combinations like king prawns with sweet harissa and raspberry emulsion; barramundi with a bouillabaisse emulsion; and duck with cinnamon and date jus. Coya’s premium ten-course degustation adds artistic canapés, scallops, Wagyu, and a bonus seasonal dessert to the mix.

But that's just for now – Saudi Arabian-born head chef, Ashraf Saleh, reinvents the menu every six to eight weeks to align with what's in season. 

The globe-trotting chef also brings affordable luxury to the table with Coya’s ‘one-course wonder’ lunch for $35, a four-course sharing menu for $85, and a $65 Arabic brunch available only on Saturdays. Brunch guests will be taken on a gastronomic tour of the Middle East with charred kebabs, bright green falafel, punchy pickles and fresh dips, plus warm pita bread to mop it all up (trust us, you’ll want to). 

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
Shop 2/567 Pacific Hwy
St Leonards
Sydney
2065
Contact:
View Website
Menu
View menu
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 5.30-9pm, Thur-Sat noon-2.30pm
