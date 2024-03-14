Sydney
Delhi 'O' Delhi

  • Restaurants
  • Newtown
Delhi ‘O’ Delhi brings the flavours, spice and soul of India to Newtown

Opened in 2007 by restauranter Javed Khan, Delhi ‘O’ Delhi has been bringing the flavours, spice and soul of India to Newtown for more than 17 years. Located on  Erskineville Road, Delhi ‘O’ Delhi serves up elevated takes on traditional Indian fare, and is a solid choice when the cravings hit. The menu is extensive, including a decent selection of vegetarian and vegan mains, plus a set menu option for $60.

Bring a big group and get stuck into Delhi 'O' Delhi’s signature lamb dish, featuring a whole leg of lamb infused with cinnamon and marinated in spices for a day. It’s then slow-cooked in a clay oven so it’s fall-apart and delicious (you do need to give the team 48 hours notice though). With white tablecloths, jet-black furniture and statement lights, the dining room is elegant and old-school. The outside courtyard is a great place to roll up your sleeves and get stuck into a cracking Bihar goat curry and Aussie king prawns, cooked in the tandoor oven with lemon and thyme and served with red radish aioli.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
3 Erskineville Road
Newtown
2042
Contact:
View Website
02 9557 4455
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 5.30-10.30pm, Thu-Sun 5.30-11pm
