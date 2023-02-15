Sydney
A top down shot of Thali at Janani. Multiple hands are in frame
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best Indian restaurants in Sydney

Soft dabelis, thick curries and crisp dosas await you

Written by
Time Out editors
&
Jasmine Lopez
Whether you want thick, creamy, red curries; soft, charry naan breads; oily, hot pickles; a fiery vindaloo; or a cooling lassie, there's an Indian restaurant primed to sort your spice cravings in Sydney. We've got tropical flavours from the south and the earthy heat from northern fare, and, if you really want to go on a subcontinental adventure, head to Sydney's own little India in Harris Park.

Plus, because you can find many similar elements in the cuinsines of neighbouring countries, we've also included some excellent Sri Lankan, Nepali and Bangladeshi eats in this list too. 

Want more food adventures? Check out our guide to the 50 best Sydney restaurants.

On a budget? Here are the 50 best cheap eats in Sydney.

The best Indian restaurants in Sydney

Faheem Fast Food

1. Faheem Fast Food

  • Restaurants
  • Enmore

Faheem is one of Sydney's best curry joints. Fast, fun and incredibly affordable, FFF gets an AAA for value but don't come for the décor, the service or flattering lighting - this isn't the place for a hot date (unless you're both stumbling home drunk post-gig up Enmore Road).

Chatkazz
Photograph: Jay La

2. Chatkazz

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Harris Park

This colourful South Indian street food-inspired restaurant is bustling every night with local families sharing huge plates of dosas, dhal curries and many more vegetarian dishes. Order the cheese dabeli, which sees a soft bap-like roll doused in grated cheese, sandwiching even more cheese mixed with potato and studded with extra spicy peanuts.

Lankan Filling Station
Photograph: Anna Kucera

3. Lankan Filling Station

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Darlinghurst

The go-your-own way approach to dining is what makes Lankan Filling Station such an exciting prospect. They’ve set up the menu like a spicy Duplo set, and you build your own meal, marking your order on the white paper menu. It also means that you can genuinely get out of here for under a $50. For small appetites there are snack-sized hopper sets or hopper bowls, but if you’re here to conquer the menu, we recommend ordering the full-sized curries with as many hoppers on the side as you can take. 

Nithik's Kitchen
Anna Kucera

4. Nithik's Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Rozelle

Nithik’s is all about cranking out dosas, parathas and some exceptionally fragrant curries. Vikram Arumugam and his wife Preeti Elamaran are so excited by their menu they’ll explain each dish in great detail. Which can be heavy going if you’re really just here to eat dinner. But if you’re curious about Indian festival dishes, it’s definitely worth listening in. 

Swagath Biryani House
Photograph: Shaun Gowans

5. Swagath Biryani House

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Wentworthville
  • price 1 of 4

If the sight alone of pyramids of tandoori chicken pieces, slow braised pieces of goat on the bone and deep fried green chillis in batter doesn’t swell your eyes with spice infused tears, then the house special Hyderabadi chicken biryani at Swagath Biryani House will certainly do the job. Cinnamon and clove infused rice is layered over pieces of chilli, cardamom and turmeric marinated chicken, then slow cooked until the flavours merge together to create absolute perfection. 

Brick Lane
Photograph: Anna Kucera

6. Brick Lane

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Darlinghurst

Not many restaurants stray away from the expected Raj-era décor, with little copper pots and North Indian curries. Except at Brick Lane. This is a thoroughly modern iteration of a curry house, which is why it has managed to slip through the Italian stranglehold on Stanley Street. 

Pinky Ji
Photograph: Maeda Masaki

7. Pinky Ji

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Sydney

With ‘unauthentic Indian’ restaurants popping up in Byron Bay, Melbourne, Adelaide and Sydney, it’s fair to say chef and restaurateur Jessi Singh has built a brand on, not necessarily ‘reinventing’, but ‘changing up’ the wheel. It's a clever move for the Punjabi-born chef – owning his inauthenticity shields him from the inevitable finger-waggers, while allowing himself the freedom to play with traditional flavours and techniques. That is the case with Pinki Ji, Singh’s latest restaurant to open its doors, in late 2022. Located on York Street, Pinki Ji is Singh’s second venue to open in Sydney, joining his colourful Surry Hills spot Don’t Tell Aunty.

Abie's Vegetarian Takeaway
Photograph: Shawn Gowans

8. Abie's Vegetarian Takeaway

  • Restaurants
  • Vegetarian
  • Pendle Hill

The neatly packed Sri Lankan and South Indian restaurants and grocery stores are busy with shoppers and diners stocking up on dried goods, curry spices and fresh meals to take away for dinner. The most popular choice is a curry plate, and the number one place to get it is Abie’s Vegetarian Takeaway. Here, you’ll find all the colours of the edible rainbow in the 20 different all-veg curries on offer, where tropical island flavours mix with Subcontinental spice. 

Billu's Indian Eatery

9. Billu's Indian Eatery

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Harris Park

Our hot tip is to order thaalis. It's the best of everything in the restaurant, all on one glorious plate. We love eating everything compartmentalised on a little silver tray – it's the only way to ensure our food items don't touch each other. Get in early on the weekends for Indian breakfast, too.

Indo Lankan Food Bar
Photograph: Jay La

10. Indo Lankan Food Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Sri Lankan
  • Seven Hills

Situated right beside Seven Hills train station, this Indian-Sri Lankan takeaway restarant feels a bit tired and worn, boasting that aggressive neon lighting so familiar from India. Although it’s quiet when we walk in at 8pm; by 9pm there’s a far more bustling crowd. 

Indu
Photograph: Anna Kucera

11. Indu

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Sydney
  • price 2 of 4

Indu Dining has quite the glamorous interior, and promises to replicate “village inspired” Indian dishes in Sydney. Owner Sam Prince has Indian and Sri Lankan heritage, and he used contacts in his mother’s home country to hook Indu up with a charity which supports widows displaced by the Sri Lankan Civil War into employment. This isn’t just a restaurant; it’s also a charity.

Haveli

12. Haveli

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • Harris Park

The space? A converted house recreated as an India-style ‘haveli’ (or mansion). The menu itself? It tempts with daily specials and plenty of beloved dishes. If you're feeling adventurous, we recommend either the goat masala or fish madras. You won't regret it. 

Abhi's

13. Abhi's

  • Restaurants
  • Indian
  • North Strathfield
  • price 1 of 4

While they’ve since spawned a ritzy sister fine-diner on the Woolloomooloo waterfront, the original Abhi’s in North Strathfield is still the place to go for a dependable Indian fix any night of the week. The kitchen doesn’t confine itself to one region, cooking with tandoor-roasted meats from Punjab in the north to seafood curries from the southern Malabar coast. 

The Colonial - Neutral Bay

14. The Colonial - Neutral Bay

  • Restaurants
  • Neutral Bay
  • price 1 of 4

The way you feel about Thai food is how Brits feel about Indian fare. Given the numbers of Brits living here, a restaurant that attends to those homesick hankerings is a must. The Colonial has long been serving curries to fans in Leichhardt and Darlinghurst, but it was notably absent from what sometimes feels like our local Little Britain: Neutral Bay. Now that's changed. And with bustling crowds showing up on most nights, we get the feeling that it'll be sticking around for good. 

Indian Chopsticks

15. Indian Chopsticks

  • Restaurants
  • Harris Park

Indian Chinese cuisine is said to have originated in Calcutta in the early 1900s – dishes cooked by Hakka immigrants that were gradually adapted to local Indian tastes. Today, Indian Chinese cuisine has spread all over India – and to much of Malaysia and Singapore too. Thanks to Indian Chopsticks on Wigram Street, you won’t have to head overseas to try it.

AD's Kitchen
Photograph: Helen Yee

16. AD's Kitchen

  • Restaurants
  • Nepalese
  • Ashfield

There’s nothing like seeing a batch of freshly cooked puri coming straight out of the kitchen. These delicious deep fried breads have slightly crisp edges and a speckled golden brown surface. They cook them all morning long on weekends at AD’s Kitchen, one of the few places offering a traditional Nepali breakfast in Sydney. 

