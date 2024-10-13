Give in to your salty cravings at Double Chin Eats, a casual dumpling joint now open in Chatswood, joining its other locations at Westfield Sydney, The Star, Broadway, 25 Martin Place, Miranda and Greenwood Plaza. New Metro, we’re coming for you.

The pan-Asian spot specialises in fresh hand-rolled dumplings – so when you’re out and about and craving plump, juicy dumplings, you know where to go. Choose from pork and chive gyoza, crystal prawn har gow, seafood and spinach dumplings, and classic pork dumplings. For something different, you can try the truffle scallop and pork siu mai.

If you’re after something more substantial for your lunch break or evening feast, there’s also cooked-to-order egg fried rice, black pepper beef, and wok-fried noodles. Don’t forget to order the lychee rose ice-cream bao – it looks almost too delicious to eat and definitely too good to share.

Gluten-free, vegetarian and kid-friendly options are available at Double Chin Eats, so bring your mates, the fam and your chins and go to flavour town.

To celebrate the opening of their Chatswood store inside the Westfield Shopping Centre, Double Chin Eats is offering 50 per cent off all dumplings from Tuesday, October 15 to Sunday, October 20. Half-price dumplings? We say: go hard.

