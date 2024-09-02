Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Neon interior of Duk Inn
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Neon interior of Duk Inn
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. People holding man tous with choptick
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Restaurants | Chinese
  • Newtown

Duk Inn

Owner Johnathan Wu brings three generations of Cantonese goodness to this little shopfront on Newtown’s King Street

Caitlyn Todoroski
Written by Caitlyn Todoroski
Contributor
Advertising

Time Out says

At Newtown's Duk Inn, expect Cantonese classics, and expect them done well. Think: typhoon shelter chicken wings (kinda like KFC Wicked Wings, but with a garlick-y Asian twist), massive mudcrabs and char siu pork, which are all on Duck Inn’s homely menu.

Here, you'll see shelves of maneki-neko (lucky cats) robotically wave their little paws while mood lighting casts a neon haze over your tray of Peking duk. Yes, we said tray. 

Duk Inn’s speciality arrives neatly sliced and arranged on an elevated wooden tray so that your table has room for all the fixings: a small stack of pancakes, slivers of spring onion, slices of cucumber, hoisin sauce and sugar to dip that crisp duck skin into. 

All of this is headed by Jonathon’s mum, Shao Qiong Sun, in the kitchen as she preserves the decades-old family recipe. On your way to the bathroom, a detour by the kitchen offers a sneak peak of the ducks strung up ready for frying. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Duk Inn @ Newtown (@duk.inn)

Other menu highlights include the mud crab that comes smothered in your choice of sauce. You can mop it all up with mantous, which are pillowy sweet rolls with a crunchy caramelised exterior. Though, you will need to order your crab a day in advance if you're keen.

If your wallet’s looking a little flat to totally ball out, take your Peking duck shredded in a bowl of steaming fried rice, or opt for some crunchy pork belly. Regardless, Duck Inn’s comfort Cantonese eats are a colourful journey that will make you feel far, far away from the streets of Newtown.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Pop in to one of Newtown's best eateries.

Thirsty? Keep your night going at one of Newtown's best bars.

Check out Sydney's best Chinese restaurants for your Peking duck fix.

Details

Address
194 King Street
Newtown
Sydney
2042
Opening hours:
Mon closed; Tue-Fri 5-10.30; Sat-Sun 12-3, 5-10.30
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.