The Star Sydney has a new kid in town by some of the city's most celebrated chefs. ELE by Federico and Karl is conceptualised and lead by head chefs Federico Zanellato (LuMi) and Karl Firla (Oscillate Wildly, Est, Marque) and is taking over the coveted Momofuku Seiobo space.



Inspired by the elements — earth, fire, air and water — ELE aims to reimagine dining into an entirely new, immersive experience that engages each of the senses. From the arrival in the ELE bar, guests will be transported into three distinct drinking and dining spaces. The bar, the dining room and the chefs table each offer a unique environmental experience carefully choreographed by chefs Zanellato and Firla to create an atmosphere that feels akin to the season outside, reflected on the staunchly seasonal menu.

Offering a moving feast, guests will be taken on a culinary and sensory journey as the meal progresses, with a mix of curtains, projections and art installations separating each space that will seat only 20 diners. While much of the menu remains unveiled at this stage, the cloak and dagger routine surely heightens the theatrical and experiencial encounter.

ELE is set to open in early Autumn 2022. Keep an eye on the Star Sydney website.