Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

ELE by Federico and Karl

  • Restaurants
  • Darling Harbour
Two chefs in whites stand in front of a sandstone wall smiling
Photograph: Supplied
Advertising

Time Out Says

An immersive dining experience inspired by the elements from two of Sydney's most celebrated chefs

The Star Sydney has a new kid in town by some of the city's most celebrated chefs. ELE by Federico and Karl is conceptualised and lead by head chefs Federico Zanellato (LuMi) and Karl Firla (Oscillate Wildly, Est, Marque) and is taking over the coveted Momofuku Seiobo space.

Inspired by the elements — earth, fire, air and water — ELE aims to reimagine dining into an entirely new, immersive experience that engages each of the senses. From the arrival in the ELE bar, guests will be transported into three distinct drinking and dining spaces. The bar, the dining room and the chefs table each offer a unique environmental experience carefully choreographed by chefs Zanellato and Firla to create an atmosphere that feels akin to the season outside, reflected on the staunchly seasonal menu. 

Offering a moving feast, guests will be taken on a culinary and sensory journey as the meal progresses, with a mix of curtains, projections and art installations separating each space that will seat only 20 diners. While much of the menu remains unveiled at this stage, the cloak and dagger routine surely heightens the theatrical and experiencial encounter.

ELE is set to open in early Autumn 2022. Keep an eye on the Star Sydney website.

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald

Details

Address:
Level G/80
The Star Sydney
Pyrmont Street
Pyrmont
Sydney
2009
Contact:
www.star.com.au/sydney/eat-and-drink
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.