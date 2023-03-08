Sydney
Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain

  • Restaurants
  • Balmain
  Food at Fabbrica
    Photography: Dexter Kim | Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /6
  Pasta at Fabbrica Balmain
    Photography: Dexter Kim | Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /6
  Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    Photography: Dexter Kim | Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Photography: Dexter Kim | Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    Photography: Dexter Kim | Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /6
  Food at Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    Photography: Dexter Kim | Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /6
  People sitting out the front of Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    Photography: Dexter Kim | Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain
    PreviousNext
    /6
Time Out says

Carb lovers, rejoice! The pasta masters at Fabbrica have brought their talents to Sydney's Inner West

Inner westies, you ready for a carb party? Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain has opened its doors inside the historic Exchange Hotel. Fabbrica Pasta Shop in Sydney's CBD has made a name for itself, thanks to its delicious handmade pasta and house-baked sourdough. And now, they've brought a restaurant slash bar version into the heart of Balmain.

It's yet another offering from the ever-expanding Love Tilly Group (in conjunction with Fino Foods), who have also brought us hugely popular spots including Love, Tilly Devine, Ragazzi, La Salut, Dear Sainte Éloise – and soon, a 120-seat trattoria named Palazzo Salato that is set to open on Clarence Street in the CBD.

In Balmain, these pasta masters serve up Fabbrica's signature dishes – yes, including their famous spaghetti cacio e pepe. As well as their casarecce alla norma, sea urchin tonnarelli and mafaldine with ‘nduja and prawns. They've also added some new offerings for the Balmain crowd, including a nod to the pub’s history, an Italian twist on the pub schnitty with cotoletta alla Milanese.

The wine list has been carefully selected to reflect the ethos of Fabbrica, with a focus on minimal-intervention Italian wine and "lightly treading" Australian winegrowers. “Plenty of skin-contact wines, chilled reds and a smattering of innovative global styles,” says group operations and beverage manager Melissa Moore. "The pub’s beautiful copper taps remain, too, now pouring a range of Australian craft beers, including locally brewed Young Henrys Newtowner and Grifter Pale Ale."

 The 40-seat bar reflects its unique surroundings, with beige and timber details, Bentwood chairs and stools, and a grand wooden bar that will take you back in time.

While the new inner-west Fabbrica will be a pop-up, it's slated to remain open for the whole of 2023.

Keep eating good pasta at one of Sydney's best Italian restaurants. 

Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
94
Exchange Hotel
Beattie St
Balmain
Sydney
2041
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri, 5pm-midnight; Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, 12pm-10pm
