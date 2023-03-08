Time Out says

Carb lovers, rejoice! The pasta masters at Fabbrica have brought their talents to Sydney's Inner West

Inner westies, you ready for a carb party? Fabbrica Pasta Bar Balmain has opened its doors inside the historic Exchange Hotel. Fabbrica Pasta Shop in Sydney's CBD has made a name for itself, thanks to its delicious handmade pasta and house-baked sourdough. And now, they've brought a restaurant slash bar version into the heart of Balmain.

It's yet another offering from the ever-expanding Love Tilly Group (in conjunction with Fino Foods), who have also brought us hugely popular spots including Love, Tilly Devine, Ragazzi, La Salut, Dear Sainte Éloise – and soon, a 120-seat trattoria named Palazzo Salato that is set to open on Clarence Street in the CBD.

In Balmain, these pasta masters serve up Fabbrica's signature dishes – yes, including their famous spaghetti cacio e pepe. As well as their casarecce alla norma, sea urchin tonnarelli and mafaldine with ‘nduja and prawns. They've also added some new offerings for the Balmain crowd, including a nod to the pub’s history, an Italian twist on the pub schnitty with cotoletta alla Milanese.

The wine list has been carefully selected to reflect the ethos of Fabbrica, with a focus on minimal-intervention Italian wine and "lightly treading" Australian winegrowers. “Plenty of skin-contact wines, chilled reds and a smattering of innovative global styles,” says group operations and beverage manager Melissa Moore. "The pub’s beautiful copper taps remain, too, now pouring a range of Australian craft beers, including locally brewed Young Henrys Newtowner and Grifter Pale Ale."