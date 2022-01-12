The best regional restaurants near Sydney that are well worth the drive

The food scene in the agricultural Eden of Orange is a head above the rest, and just one of the myriad exceptional diners you can find here is Charred Kitchen and Bar.

As the name implies, fire plays a leading role, with much of the menu taking a sizzle on the custom charcoal stove, affectionately named Lucifer. Whether it be a subtle kiss of smoke like on the smoked corn and mascarpone gnudi, or a full-on scorch by way of burnt onion porcini custard eggs, adorably sheltered within a nest and served in their shell.

Charred strikes the balance of top-tier fine dining that's anything but intimidating, with wooden stump chairs and unpretentious yet highly refined cooking in the most beautiful of surrounds.