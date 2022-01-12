Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
People sitting inside eating at Berts The Newport
Photograph: Anna KuceraBert's

The best regional restaurants near Sydney that are well worth the drive

The journey pays dividends at these bucket-list dining destinations

Elizabeth McDonald
Written by
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

A good meal is worth travelling for. Indeed, the outskirts of town and beyond are where some of our most spectacular dining spots can be found, in locations ranging from riverside retreats to sweeping coastal vistas, from rolling hills to pristine beaches. Some make a virtue of their location, with a focus on local produce, while others are all about the staggering view. Here are seven of our favourites. 

Have you sampled the best dining the city has to offer? Here is our pick of the very best restaurants in Sydney right now – ranked.

Dining worth the drive

Charred
Photograph: Supplied

Charred

  • Travel

The food scene in the agricultural Eden of Orange is a head above the rest, and just one of the myriad exceptional diners you can find here is Charred Kitchen and Bar.

As the name implies, fire plays a leading role, with much of the menu taking a sizzle on the custom charcoal stove, affectionately named Lucifer. Whether it be a subtle kiss of smoke like on the smoked corn and mascarpone gnudi, or a full-on scorch by way of burnt onion porcini custard eggs, adorably sheltered within a nest and served in their shell.

Charred strikes the balance of top-tier fine dining that's anything but intimidating, with wooden stump chairs and unpretentious yet highly refined cooking in the most beautiful of surrounds.

Read more
Small Town Food and Wine
Photograph: Supplied

Small Town Food and Wine

  • Restaurants
  • Delis

Just a stone's thrown away from Mollymook and Ulladulla on the New South Wales South Coast, you'll find the tiny, pristine town of Milton. The historic and picturesque settlement is home to a burgeoning food scene and leading the charge is Small Town Food and Wine, an intimate bistro serving up the best of local produce with a very big city attitude.

 

Read more
Advertising
Bert's
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Bert's

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Newport

Get behind the wheel pronto: the benchmark for living your best life in Sydney involves joining the café society lunching at Bert’s at the Newport. Lunch here is as close as we can ever get to actually living in the jazz age in all its glory; there’s not a dining room in the city that can hold a candle to the soft-focus beauty. If you can swing it, aim for a seat that faces the vast arc of windows that look out over Pittwater and the striped umbrellas down in the beer garden below. More than one table is likely to be splashing out on the whole grilled lobster, but the price point for things off the grill also stretches down to under $50 for spatchcock, fish by the fillet and short rib.

Read more
Berowra Waters Inn

Berowra Waters Inn

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

You’re driving down a perilous road with a sheer cliff face on one side. Cicadas are screaming while bellbirds trill and blip. The slightly terrifying descent down to the yawning Hawkesbury River is about the most fraught drive you’re likely to encounter on your way to a meal within Sydney’s limits. There’s no land access to Berowra Waters Inn but waiting for the restaurant’s own ferryman to take you for a ride from the wharf is part of the adventure. The building is designed by legendary Australian architect Glenn Murcutt. The main wall looks out to the river and is made up of glass louvres that reflect the water while the room itself is light, airy, open and works in harmony with its outside environment. There’s a blissful feeling of utter seclusion at this historic and generationally loved destination.

 

Read more
Advertising
Cottage Point Inn
Anna Kucera

Cottage Point Inn

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney
  • price 3 of 4

A kookaburra sits on the deck at Cottage Point Inn, being hand fed by one of the waiters. He wrestles with it like it’s a large dog – holding back the meat, making the bird work for it. In return, the kookaburra makes a growling sound, snatches the food from the guy’s hands and flies off to a nearby gum tree. The kookaburra feeding is a regular ritual at this tiny restaurant, set right on the Hawkesbury River among the scrub and gums of Ku-ring-gai Chase National Park. Here, head chef Kevin Solomon delivers a seasonal, French-accented menu that more than justifies the journey. 

Read more
Jonah's
Mandy Zieren

Jonah's

  • Hotels
  • Luxury hotels
  • Palm Beach
  • price 3 of 4

Money might not buy you a lifetime of happiness, but it will certainly achieve it in the short term if you use it to book a weekend escape at Jonah’s at Whale Beach. This luxurious boutique hotel is a famous romantic getaway for Sydneysiders who want to soak their troubles away in a spa bath that has sightlines out to the ocean. The restaurant has earned its lauded reputation – the wine list is exciting and wallet-emptying in equal measure and they have one of the best riesling lists in the country. Of course the menu changes seasonally but the skill and finesse of this kitchen is something you can depend on. 

Read more
Advertising
Margan Restaurant

Margan Restaurant

  • Restaurants

A restaurant attached to the decades-old Margan estate, this is one of the top dining drawcards of the Hunter Valley. Constructed with rammed earth, it features a tasting room flooded with natural light and fine Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Margan specialises in seasonal dishes based around its own kitchen garden. The menus are changed monthly and there's an added focus on simplicity and sharing. Each dish comes matched with a fresh glass of Margan's famous wine.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.