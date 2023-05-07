Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Fontana

  • Restaurants
  • Redfern
  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Recommended
  1. An Italian looking dish on a plate.
    Photography: Egle Januškevičius | Fontana
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. An Italian snack with anchovies on a plate.
    Photography: Egle Januškevičius | Fontana
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Ricotta drizzled in oil on a plate.
    Photography: Ulrich Lenffer | Fontana
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A table setting at a restaurant.
    Photography: Ulrich Lenffer | Fontana
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

4 out of 5 stars

The team behind some of Sydney’s favourite Italian restaurants has a hidden Redfern hangout

You might walk right past Fontana. But it's there. Atop a carpeted staircase that fades into the facade between two takeaway shops on Redfern Street, there’s a small red-trimmed restaurant that hums to cool jazz and the lively chatter of excited diners. If you haven’t been yet, you might know this concealed location from its previous inhabitants, Ron’s Upstairs, which closed its doors in 2022.

Fontana’s menu is almost self-effacing – but don’t let them undersell themselves. Instead, ask one of the friendly waitstaff, who are cheerily snacking on a share plate of chef handouts, to talk you through the dishes. Items that could easily be overlooked (let’s say, garlic bread) are transformed in the snap of a single word (in this case, caramelised). It’s a delicious way to start – the bread comes disguised as a humble supermarket bun, but quickly reveals itself in a crunchy bite that spills molten garlic butter onto your plate.

Pane fritti (yes, fried bread) is also humbly listed – almost like it doesn’t want to be picked. They’re plated as little puffy tubes, topped with a line of tomato paste and a single anchovy (or an eggplant slice, for veggies). They taste incredible and weigh nothing – you could inhale a dozen and still be hungry for mains. 

Go one better by pairing these two with the ricotta della casa, a soft slab of freshly made ricotta drenched in olive oil, that's to be enjoyed as an accompaniment or solo by the forkload. The menu changes frequently to keep the dishes fresh and seasonal, but there’s a reason this one never budges. It’s world-beating.

For mains, the pesce spada palermitana is truly a thing of beauty. A vast shard of boneless, subtly salty swordfish is sweetened with Spanish onions and golden raisins, and showered with a fistful of crunchy pine nuts. 

The menu also features a dedicated pasta section. The team behind Fontana – chef Daniel Johnston, and his old mates Ivey Wawn and Harry Levy – previously ran a string of pasta-loaded Italian pop-ups across Sydney: Don Peppino’s at the Grand Pacific Blue Room in Paddington, Wilmer in Potts Point, and Alfio’s in Leichhardt.

The pasta fagioli (pasta and beans) is inherited from Wilmer, and you may detect that it’s treated with a bit of reverence by Fontana’s staff. Fagioli is a traditional Italian dish that varies drastically from region to region – this take is almost stew-like, dense with soft carbs and punctuated with fried pasta shells.

To finish, you’re spoilt for choice. The zabaglione cream and rhubarb is a revelation. The cream is an Italian classic – egg yolks whisked with marsala wine and sugar. It’s sweet and sharp and you get a whole foamy heap of it over a shallow rhubarb crumble. It’s wispy, light and just what you want after a meal of breads and pastas.

The wine list casts inspiration from all around the world, with a small but varied choice of reds, whites, pinks and oranges. On a hot day, it’s hard to look past the Yuzushu Spritz, packed with a hit of sake infused with fresh summery yuzu. Or try out the Wet Martini – it houses a splash of Aetnae Etna Aperitif, which blends ingredients (almonds, orange peel) from the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna in Sicily. 

Then sit back, sip, and ponder: “Is it acceptable to have a third round of ricotta?”

Hungry to keep reading?

Here's our list of Sydney's best Italian restaurants

Have you heard about this self-serve beer bar that doesn't have bartenders?

Or what about the endangered seahorse they discovered living under the Sydney Opera House?

Written by Hugo Mathers

Details

Address:
133A Redfern St
Redfern
Sydney
2016
Contact:
View Website
0403 572 712
Opening hours:
Wed-Fri 5.30pm-midnight; Sat 1-4pm; 5.30pm-midnight
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.