  • Restaurants | Delis
  • Surry Hills

George St Deli

Come for yum NYC-style bagels, choc chip cookies, ripper coffee and house-made lemonade at this family-owned bagel shop

Avril Treasure
Written by Avril Treasure
Food & Drink Editor, Time Out Sydney
Time Out says

Redfern’s much-loved New York-style bagel shop, George St Deli, has opened a second store on Surry Hills’ Crown Street. So if you’ve got a hankering for an ace bagel in the 2010 postcode, you know where to head.

George St Deli is a family-owned affair, founded by mother-daughter duo Bernadette Sheppard and Anna Berlyn in August 2022. You’ll find the OG George St Deli on Redfern’s – you guessed it – George Street.

Inspired by New York’s oldest deli, Katz's Delicatessen, as well as bagel-and-cultural-icon Russ & Daughters, George St Deli offers fresh bagels, house-made cookies, lemonade and top coffee. Choose from plain, everything, poppy seed, or gluten-free bagels, then pick a filling, like the lox classic with smoked trout, cream cheese, red onion, capers and tomato.

There’s also a pastrami number with smoked Wagyu brisket, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese; a chicken schnitty bagel with crumbed schnitzel, slaw, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli; and a crispy fish bagel with fresh fish, cheese, tomato salsa, iceberg lettuce and tartare, plus more.

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, go for the Nutella bagel, chewy house-made cookies (we’re looking at you, pistachio and white choc), or fresh pastries. To drink, there’s fresh lemonade, teas, smoothies and coffee.

With a black-and-white colour palette, '50s and '60s music, friendly staff and delicious bagels, we reckon you should go say hi to George soon.

Details

Address
287 Crown St
Surry Hills
Sydney
2010
