Redfern’s much-loved New York-style bagel shop, George St Deli, has opened a second store on Surry Hills’ Crown Street. So if you’ve got a hankering for an ace bagel in the 2010 postcode, you know where to head.

George St Deli is a family-owned affair, founded by mother-daughter duo Bernadette Sheppard and Anna Berlyn in August 2022. You’ll find the OG George St Deli on Redfern’s – you guessed it – George Street.

Inspired by New York’s oldest deli, Katz's Delicatessen, as well as bagel-and-cultural-icon Russ & Daughters, George St Deli offers fresh bagels, house-made cookies, lemonade and top coffee. Choose from plain, everything, poppy seed, or gluten-free bagels, then pick a filling, like the lox classic with smoked trout, cream cheese, red onion, capers and tomato.

There’s also a pastrami number with smoked Wagyu brisket, sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese; a chicken schnitty bagel with crumbed schnitzel, slaw, Swiss cheese and garlic aioli; and a crispy fish bagel with fresh fish, cheese, tomato salsa, iceberg lettuce and tartare, plus more.

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, go for the Nutella bagel, chewy house-made cookies (we’re looking at you, pistachio and white choc), or fresh pastries. To drink, there’s fresh lemonade, teas, smoothies and coffee.

With a black-and-white colour palette, '50s and '60s music, friendly staff and delicious bagels, we reckon you should go say hi to George soon.

