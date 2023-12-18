Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Heathcote Fish & Chips

  • Restaurants
  • Heathcote
  1. Fish and chips at Heathcote Fish & Chips
    Photograph: Supplied/Heathcote Fish & Chips
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Seafood plate at Heathcote Fish & Chips
    Photograph: Supplied/Heathcote Fish & Chips
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Fish and chip burger at Heathcote Fish & Chips
    Photograph: Supplied/Heathcote Fish & Chips
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Lace up and make a day of exploring Heathcote National Park before a cracking feed at Heathcote Fish & Chips

Family-owned eatery Heathcote Fish & Chips has been around since 1960, serving cracking seafood, fish burgers, house made fish cakes, potato scallops and salads to those in south east Sydney. Here, one fillet of battered fish served with chips, lemon and tartar will set you back around $12. No car? No worries. Heathcote Fish & Chips is found opposite the train station, and close to the stunning Heathcote National Park, which is home to a bunch of great day trails. We say lace up, make a day of it and go for a walk, followed by a feed at Heathcote Fish & Chips.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best fish and chips in Sydney

Check out our guide to the top places to eat seafood in Sydney

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
1353 Princes Hwy
Heathcote
Sydney
2233
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9548 5031
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 11.30am-7.30pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.