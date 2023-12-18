Time Out says

Family-owned eatery Heathcote Fish & Chips has been around since 1960, serving cracking seafood, fish burgers, house made fish cakes, potato scallops and salads to those in south east Sydney. Here, one fillet of battered fish served with chips, lemon and tartar will set you back around $12. No car? No worries. Heathcote Fish & Chips is found opposite the train station, and close to the stunning Heathcote National Park, which is home to a bunch of great day trails. We say lace up, make a day of it and go for a walk, followed by a feed at Heathcote Fish & Chips.