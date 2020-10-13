The best bushland swimming holes near Sydney

Connect with nature – and your besties – at these picturesque places to cool off

When the mercury rises in Sydney, leave the city behind and head for the hills. There's nothing quite like a relaxing swim in a cool, clear swimming hole surrounded by glorious nature, and thanks to the fast swathes of national parks and bushland just a stone's throw from the city, you won't have to travel very far to find such a dip.

If you and your mates have well and truly done the beach thing, a visit to one of these little-known swimming holes is the perfect alternative. Round them up, pack some supplies and head off for a day at one of these stunning natural pools.

If you're not quite done with the ocean but you're over the crowds, seek out these top secret beaches in and around Sydney.

