International Dumpling Day at White & Wongs

Dumpling fans, sit up straight right now. Your big day has arrived. On Monday, September 26 the folks over at eclectic fusion restaurant White & Wongs are putting on a bottomless dumpling bonanza for International Dumpling Day, and one of the deals will only set you back only 25 bucks per head.

If you like yourself a lil’ yum cha moment, you can go for the all-you-can-eat dumpling menu, which will include dumplings from the restaurant's staple offerings as well as from the famed ‘Fun Dumpling Menu’ – where you’ll get the chance to eat your way through a wild and wacky journey paved with Vegemite and emu dumplings, mac and cheese xiao long bao, hot fried jam doughnut buns, Cherry Ripe spring rolls, and prawn and parmesan toast.

On top of all these crazy combinations, you (and three of your mates) can dig into a giant 10-inch long xiao long bao for just $35. This colossal dumpling will be stuffed with pork mince and swimming in a pork-based broth and will be ample food for four hungry people. Also, staff give you a straw to suck up the broth before they slice this mother of all dumplings open. How charming.

Also, just a note: there will only be 30 of these big boys available on the day, so if you’re keen, make sure you order yours in advance.

The succulent action will kick off from 11am until late on September 26, with allocated hourly seating slots up for grabs. You can find out all the dumpling details and book yourself in by clicking right here.

