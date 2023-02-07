Time Out says

There are hundreds of excellent places to get a cup of joe in Sydney. And a hundred more ace wine bars. But we’re hard-pressed to think of a venue where you can get a cup of specialty coffee and pastry in the morning, only to return in the evening for food from this one-hatted restaurant, paired with French drops. And saké. It may sound like it won’t work, but it does – Kahii is a sleek Japanese-inspired café and kissaten (tearoom) by day, and a sexy wine bar at night.

Named after the original kissaten to open in Japan, Kahii is in Sydney’s CBD on Kent Street, and has been grinding beans since 2016. Though similar to most hospitality venues, the team did a stocktake during Covid and spent the closure period undergoing renovations. The café re-opened in the middle of 2022 with a fresh new look – exposed brick walls, black marble tables, brown leather seats and wooden furnishings – resulting in a handsome, considered and sleek space, ideal for morning business meetings, after-work drinks or dinner dates. Plus, they extended their opening hours, serving drinks, snacks and dinner.

Prior to the renovations, Kahii was using Toby's Estate. Now, they roast their own beans offering a house blend, single origin, cold brew and filter coffee. The beans are sourced from around the world, including Colombia, Brazil and Kenya, says Alice Kuang, Kahii's café manager. The result? A smooth, complex, and fruity cup of coffee, made by barista Edmond Loo, who co-owns Kahii alongside Alan Wong.

There are a few breakfast pastries available in the morning, such as a picture-perfect blueberry tart and a Portuguese tart, baked daily from Darlinghurst’s Tenacious Bakehouse. If you’re after something savoury, however, go for the mandu (Korean dumpling). It looks like a sausage roll with a golden, flaky pastry, but instead of the usual meat, it's filled with minced pork, glass noodles, vegetables and sweet shallots. Also important to note: Kahii is one of few specialty cafés in Sydney that serves coffee until 5pm (Tue-Sat), so it’s perfect for those afternoon slumps.

When the sun begins to go down, Kahii packs away the coffee beans and transforms into a candlelit wine bar. Loo says the idea to open Kahii at night time came from Wong, who is vehemently into French drops. “We wanted to bring our passions together of specialty coffee and French wine, and make the most of space.” The team didn’t hold back, collaborating with multiple sommeliers to help craft a wine list that showcases regions from north to south as well as boutique growers and winemakers. Basically, if you’re a wine nerd, you’ll get a massive kick out of Kahii’s offerings. As well as French wine, you’ll also find a selection of Japanese beers and sake.

An intimate venue, Kahii doesn’t have a kitchen, so in the evenings the food is prepared by its sister restaurant next door, Kuro Bar and Dining. Executive chef Taka Teramoto curated a menu to pair with the wines at Kahii, featuring modern Australian dishes with French and Japanese influences. Highlights include salmon sashimi with green mango and salsa verde; saltbush tempura with yukari (fragrant seasoning) and cocktail sauce; aged duck with red wine and leek; and Blackmore Wagyu with potatoes. Finish with a passionfruit, mango and white chocolate dessert. Or if you’re looking for a glass of wine and a snack after work, there are olives, cheese, salumi and pickles, too.

As for what he wants from the venue, Loo is clear: “We want anyone who comes to Kahii to take a moment out of their busy day, and enjoy a cup of coffee or niche glass of wine in a welcoming and relaxed environment.”

Kahii welcomes both bookings and walk-ins, as well as venue hire.