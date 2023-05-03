Time Out says

A sandwich joint slinging “classic, not basic” sangas big on flavour, not fuss, has just opened up in Circular Quay’s new dining precinct Sydney Place

How can one be happy? It’s a question as old as time, and depending on who you ask you’re sure to get a different answer. Ancient Greek philosophy says that true happiness can be found in life’s simple pleasures, which we reckon sounds about right. And according to sandwich joint Kosta’s Takeaway, happiness is a bloody good sandwich. Now that absolutely sounds about right.

If the name sounds familiar, you’d be correct. Named after co-owner Benji Terkalas’ dad, and reminiscent of Greek takeaway spots from the ’70s, the OG Kosta’s Takeaway has been slinging the good people of Rockdale tasty sangas since its opening in 2021. And now, in excellent carb-loving news, the sandwich joint has just opened up a second venue in Circular Quay’s flash new dining precinct, Sydney Place.

The menu has been developed by Jono Fisher (chef at the award-winning Chippendale restaurant Ester) and features all of Rockdale’s hits, with some fresh new additions. Making a reappearance is the huge deli-meats roll that's full-to-the-brim with salami, mortadella, ham, pepperonata, provolone, lettuce and mustard; as well as the epic fried-to-order chicken schnitty number.

The new additions include a fish (either ling or monk) roll with zingy tartare, lettuce and cheese; the club sandwich with roast chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch sauce; and halloumi focaccia with za'atar, olives, tomato, sumac and onion. Plus, there’s new grab-and-go options like the taramasalata on sourdough topped with boiled eggs and Ortiz anchovies. Keep one eye out for the beef and pickles sandwich, with pastrami, cheddar and mustard too.

Like Rockdale, the younger Kosta’s is decked out in blue and white canteen-like interiors designed by Matt Wods, and the team are keen to serve customers fast, without any fuss. Terkalas' mission is pretty simple. “We want to feed the people of Sydney good food with great value.”

Come to Kosta’s on your lunch break, order one of their mighty sangas, and we think you’ll leave pretty happy indeed.

