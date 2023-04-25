Time Out says

An exciting new dining precinct found in Circular Quay featuring 15 places to drink and dine, with more on the way

The Harbour City has just welcomed a brand spanking new dining precinct with the opening of Sydney Place in Circular Quay, proving that the good times just keep on rolling.

Boasting 15 hot new places to drink and dine, including cult bakery Lode Pies; lunchtime gods Kosta’s Sandwiches; and Sydney institution Malay Chinese Noodles, Sydney Place is set to bring new life, excitement and buzz to the sparkling harbour area.

You’ll find the new dining precinct spread across a bunch of laneways and streets and beneath the city’s tallest office building. Toby's Estate; C9 Gelato; Japanese café and milk bar Dopa; Open Sesame Middle Eastern; Toastiesmith; and Leemiks, a Korean chef’s table experience by David Bae, are also now open at Sydney Place.

A slew of other restaurants and bars are slated to open in the coming months, including BoBo dumplings, and a Japanese-inspired restaurant and whiskey bar by Joel Best of Besuto in May, plus the reopening of Jacksons on George by Maurice Terzini of Icebergs.

Whether you stroll around the intimate laneways in daylight or at night, you’re sure to find some excellent things to eat and drink. We’ll cheers to that.

You can check out the full list of restaurants, cafés and bars now open at Sydney Place here.

