This authentic Hong Kong-inspired eatery has opened in Chatswood, and you can leave feeling full with change from $20

Hong Kong-style eatery Kowloon Cafe is now open in Chatswood. This is the fourth nostalgic spot to swing open its doors to hungry Sydneysiders, joining restaurants in Haymarket, Burwood and Eastwood. And while the retro, neon-green decor is similar to the other venues, here the menu focuses on express eats with big flavours, spanning Hong Kong-style snacks, sandwiches, rice dishes, stir-fried noodles, and more. Plus, you can leave feeling full and happy with change from $20.

Get around Kowloon Cafe’s hits, including its crispy butter pineapple bun; spam and egg sambos; and stir-fried black bean beef and rice noodles. If you’re feeling like a snack or two, go for the traditional curry fish balls served with a coconut-based curry sauce; and the chewy and slippery rice roll topped with a sweet and savoury sauce made from hoisin and peanuts.



Feeling like a sweet treat? Kowloon Cafe’s signature Hong Kong-style French toast will hit the spot (and then some). Think: two super thick slices of white bread toasted until golden brown, topped with melted butter, drizzled in sweet and creamy condensed milk, and served with honey and maple syrup in case you feel like going to town. Wash it down with a refreshing lemon and lime tea, Hong Kong-style milk tea, coke with ice cream, or lychee iced tea.

Owner Howin Chui, along with his business partner Howard Lee, opened Kowloon Cafe in Haymarket in 2019 after he found himself longing for authentic Hong Kong eats in Sydney after returning from a trip.

“I wanted to bring the unique HK food culture to Sydney. I was inspired to create cafes and bars that included music, experiences and true Asian soul,” says Chui.

So if you’ve never been to Hong Kong, perhaps a visit to Kowloon Cafe is the closest experience you can get for now.

