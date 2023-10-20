Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Lennox Hastie Does Texan BBQ

  • Restaurants, American
  • Pumphouse Bar, Haymarket
Lennox Hastie flowing fire
Photograph: Nikki To
Advertising

Time Out says

This fire-powered chef will serve up a taste of the Lone Star State for one day only at SXSW Sydney

There are some pretty big-name celebs in Sydney right now for SXSW Sydney. If you haven’t made it down to the world-famous festival, which has, until now, only ever been held in Texas, then this is your cue. In a nod to SXSW's OG hometown, flame-throwing chef of Firedoor and Gildas fame, Lennox Hastie, is tackling the Texan barbecue for a one-off event on Friday, October 20. And everyone's invited!

This is from being Hastie’s first rodeo, but it’s the first time the fire master will use his award-winning grilling skills to master the Texan barbecue for hungry punters. Taking over Pumphouse from noon to 2pm, Hastie will fire up 100-day aged hickory roasted rump cap with smokey barbecue beans, grilled corn with jalapeno smoked butter, pickles, cornbread and native hot sauce. Sounds smokin'!

Our mates at Messina will be scooping out a limited-edition gelato flavour – the Spicy Rita Rockstar, which takes inspiration from Dallas’ famed Margarita Mile. It’s almost like an edible, icy and spicy cocktail with flavours reminiscent of a firey mango Margarita and even a dash of habanero pepper and salt. Wash it all down with exclusive tastings of Texas wines and classic cocktails, including Soda Limes and American Mules.

Y'all gonna want to stick around for line-dancing, cowboy hat making (yee-haw!), sets from Austin musicians Walker Lukens and DJ BoomBaptist – and a Song Confessional pop-up booth where you can record an anonymous story and have it turned into a song.

Entry to the Texas SWSW Sydney pop-up is free, but if you want to say howdy to Hastie, we suggest getting there early from 11.30am, as seating for his barbecue is limited. 

RECOMMENDED: 

Here's everything you need to know about SXSW Sydney

Check out our guide to the best free and cheap stuff at the festival

Sydney's Firedoor has been named third best steak restaurant in the world

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
schedule.sxswsydney.com/sessions/3a44b5d7-1e59-5568-8984-baf03e12cf55
Address:
Pumphouse Bar
17 Little Pier St
Sydney
2000
Opening hours:
noon-2pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.