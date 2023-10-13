Free and Cheap events at SXSW Sydney: a guide for locals (without an exxy festival pass)

As the legend goes, South By is *the* place for up-and-coming musicians to make their big break. Ever heard of Billie Eilish? Claire Collins, the head of music for SXSW Sydney, who ended up becoming Eilish’s publicist for this side of the world, discovered the ‘Ocean Eyes’ wunderkind playing to 200 people in Austin when she was completely unknown. And SXSW Sydney’s managing director Colin Daniels counts stumbling on a gig by the Strokes as one of his best experiences from SXSW Austin. In Sydney, more than 300 artists are turning up the volume, taking part in countless parties and events hosted at some of the city’s most legendary live music venues, including the Lansdowne and Hotel Hollywood.

FREE STUFF

Young Henrys, the craft beer lords of the Inner West, are kicking off the music offering with the biggest ever iteration of their Rock & Roll Circus at Tumbalong Park on Wednesday, Oct 18, from 5pm. Hosted by bonafide Aussie bloke Fitzy, a string of local and international darlings will sing their hearts out to some of the nation’s favourite rock ‘n’ roll classics – including Dan Sultan, Wallice (US), Ben Marwe (Bad Dreems), Hayley Mary, Tyne-James Organ, Emmy Mack (RedHook) and Jamie Timony (These New South Whales).

Tumbalong Park will also witness Touchdown Under, a huge showcase of the hottest emerging and established artists from Asia and the Middle East, on October 19 and 20, from 1-8pm. Discover award-winning Indonesian multi-instrumentalist and composer Isyana Sarasvati, Jakarta’s power-pop trio GAC, fellow Jakarta indie megastar Hindia, and poetic songwriting icon Nadin Amizah. There are more free appearances from the Musical Festival line-up in the Tumbalong Park program, check it out here.

Over under the Marrickville flight path, South by Inner West is a day party taking over the Factory Theatre on Saturday, Oct 21, from midday-6pm. A bunch of bands will run amok across outdoor and indoor stages, including the likes of Japanese punks Otoboke Beaver, the cumbia rhythms of Los Bitchos (UK), and revered Aussie punks These New South Whales. Entry is subject to capacity, but you can up your chances of getting in by RSVPing over here.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone will have a big activation behind the Powerhouse Museum, which they’re calling The Courtyard (Oct 18-21), featuring live music performances, expert discussion, and four big top-secret secret headliners. The acts we’re allowed to know about range from the high-strung rock of Adam Newling, to indie upstarts The Terrys, the cinematic psych of Telenova, and the explosive hip-hop of First Nations rapper Barkaa. Priority access is given to Badge and Wristband holders, but you can try your luck by registering your interest over here.

CHEAP(ISH) STUFF

If you want free reign to roam between the four days and nights of gigs (Oct 18-21) across 25 venues, the final release of SXSW Sydney Musical Festival Wristbands are selling for $330 over here. Whether you’re into gritty garage or smooth R’n’B, a wristband gives you access to discover your next favourite band or singer, with SXSW takeovers in cool spaces – like TikTok’s House of Music Discovery at Pleasures Playhouse, a subversive party haven in an abandoned Chinatown cinema, and a special SXSW program at Phoenix Central Park, a secretive contemporary music venue. (FYI: Music Conference events, like Chance the Rapper’s tribute to 50 years of hip-hop, are only accessible to Badge holders.)