Born-and-bred New Yorker Lenny Briskets is not mucking around with his legit New York-style diner bar slinging loaded sangas and smoked meats

You’ll need both hands and about five paper towels to tackle Lenny Brisket’s epic muffuletta sandwich. A beautiful sight to behold, the sanga is jam-packed with leg ham, salami, marinated artichokes, olives, capsicum, Swiss and American cheese, parmesan and Russian dressing. It’s filling, delicious and an absolute banger.

Born in New York City in the '50s to deli owner parents, Leonard Grunbaum grew up surrounded by his dad’s love of good food and the art of making it. It was there that the seed for Lenny Briskets was planted. Fast forward some years and, in 2021, Lenny Briskets the food truck was born in Sydney. Cruising around Sydneytown, the truck gained legions of fans who loved its juicy smoked meats.

In great news for Lenny Briskets lovers, the team opened up their first bricks-and-mortar store, a New York-style deli diner bar, in Darlinghurst early 2023. Owned by Grunbaum (aka Lenny Briskets), along with Robbie Gal (ex Bootleg Bar) and Debbie Wiseman, Lenny Briskets slings legit New York style sangas, deli meats, soups and booze.

Come for the Reuben sandwich with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing on rye; and the French dip with thin sliced beef dipped in beef jus and topped with horseradish. We also like the sounds of the mac and cheese, loaded fries, hot dogs and soul-warming matzo ball soup.

Leonard says, “My pa taught me the most important thing about meats is quality and quantity. My ma taught me that every customer has to feel like they’re at our own dining table when they come into our store and that’s what we’re trying to do at Lenny Briskets.”

Found on Victoria Street, the neon-lit deli diner features checkerboard floors, retro red seating, and a long bar where you can pull up a stool, order a beer and sandwich, and feel that life’s good with Lenny. Having a party or event? Lenny’s OG food truck does catering.

