Light Years Byron Bay

  1. food at Light Years Byron Bay
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  2. interiors at Light Years Byron Bay
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  3. food at Light Years Byron Bay
    Photograph: Parker Blain
  4. bar at Light Years Byron Bay
    Photograph: Parker Blain
Time Out says

This Byron Bay favourite serves playful modern-Asian share plates in an award-winning designer setting

Before Byron Bay became a dining destination, there was Light Years. Tucked in an intimate space in the centre of town, the modern Asian restaurant became a fast favourite for its playful approach to hospitality. Think shamelessly indulgent share plates served under sexy low lighting with a disco-heavy soundtrack. 

Since it first opened back in 2017, the stalwart of the beach town’s dining scene has become something of a phenomenon, spawning outposts in Noosa, Burleigh Heads and NewcastleAnd in late 2022, Light Years Byron Bay packed up and opened its second iteration in a brand new space – the evolved, grown-up version of the Light Years we know and love. Unsurprisingly, Light Years Byron 2.0 is everything we hoped it would be and more, with award-winning design from Studio Plenty creating a meticulously aesthetically-pleasing space that reflects the brand’s spirited energy. Located in the new Jonson Lane precinct, the larger space is a perfect embodiment of Byron’s evolution from laid-back hippie surf town to polished holiday hotspot. 

The menu is a playful, creative journey through modern-Asian cuisine – designed to be shared with gusto. And the mode of operation here is collaborative and joyous.

You could start with brioche buns, loaded with prawns laced with yuzu tartare and furikake, and delicately poached kingfish ceviche, which is doused in smooth coconut and kefir lime. Dip mud crab dumplings into dill-spiked shellfish oil and load fluffy bao buns with sweet zucchini pickles and tartare sauce. 

And if you’re struggling to decide between the crispy pork belly and the Wagyu beef rendang, it’s worth surrendering control and leaving ordering in the hands of the team: they’ll ply you with a series of excellently balanced dishes for a reasonable $69 per person ($89 per person if you want to upgrade to the “primo selection”).

On the drinks front, expect a wine list with a strong selection of natural options, and creative cocktails crafted with care and a lot of attention to detail (this place is nothing if not Instagram-ready). Add it to your list to visit next time you're in town.

RECOMMENDED:

Heading south instead? These are the best places to eat oysters on the NSW coast

Staying in Sydney? These are the best restaurants in Sydney right now

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Address:
139 Jonson St
Byron Bay
Byron Bay
2481
Contact:
View Website
