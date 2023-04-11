Time Out says

When Lorraine Havin first bought a Sydney pub back in 1978, it made her one of the first female licensees in NSW. Today, Daniel Whitten owns the space that is now known as Waverley’s Robin Hood Hotel. On level one of the pub you’ll find a charming French restaurant called Lorraine’s Bistro, which Whitten has named after his pioneering grandmother. “The restaurant is a testament to good food and wine and all the things she loved,” says the team.

The kitchen is overseen by head chef Clement Marchais, who draws on his French heritage to recreate traditional dishes using seasonal Australian produce. Highlights include a French onion tartlet with caramelised onion and gruyere; Jack’s Creek Black Angus beef tartare with shoestring fries; Boston Bay mussels with nduja butter; and charred leeks with apple, hazelnut and truffle vinaigrette. Plus, there’s a 200-strong wine list, cocktails and local beers on tap.

The dining room is flooded with sunlight thanks to the glass atrium roof, and features exposed brick walls, floor boards, and pops of lush greenery – the ideal space for a long French lunch.

Fromage lovers are in for a treat – you can now get your hands on an luxe cheese toastie topped with Avruga caviar plus a glass of Champagne for $25. Yes, you read that correctly. This epic offer is available for one month only, from April 12.

Created by Marchais, the toastie has both comte and gruyere cheeses encased in buttery and toasted brioche bread, and topped with vinegary zucchini pickles, a shower of more cheese, plus Avruga caviar. We reckon it’s heaven in one gooey, salty, crunchy bite.

