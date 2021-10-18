Lola's Level 1 is a sophisticated Mediterranean eatery for all seasons

Time Out Says

Mediterranean by the Pacific isn’t exactly groundbreaking for the Bondi dining scene. However, every once in a while, something familiar yet exceptional comes along and changes the script. Lola’s Level 1 was slated to open right as the second wave locked Sydney down, but now, the new venture from Fratelli Paradiso co-owner Marco Ambrosino and restaurant veteran Manny Spinola is finally welcoming diners.

The interior of Lola’s Level 1, while still bright and airy and of course, taking full advantage of its ocean views, is just a bit sexier than you might expect of another modern Bondi eatery. Highly textural, with suede effect navy walls and accents of brushed stone throughout, this is a dining room for every season and though the space is large, it manages to maintain an intimate mood.

A significant portion of the menu comes from the plancha (grill), such as charred octopus with eggplant puree and rich, nutty tahini, or the tender black and blue hanger steak served with chicherons (fried crackers of pork belly skin), blistered bullhorn pepper and a vibrant chimichurri serving up a serious whack of acidity. While the execution by head chef Paola Pantano is masterful across his dishes, the beauty of the bites at Lola’s is in their elegant simplicity. Take, for example, the pan tumaca. Just three ingredients are showcased – grated tomato, 20-year aged balsamic vinegar and Hojiblanca olive oil, served on a whopping slice of charred sourdough. The sophisticated restraint Pantano exhibits conveys a confidence that only comes from someone who truly knows what they’re doing and has nothing to prove.

The wine list features highlights from across the globe and from home, with some darlings of the biodynamic movement like Inkwell and Xavier Goodridge nestled happily beside Venetian garganegas and unexpected Greek chardonnays, which is all good and well but don’t go past a signature cocktail. No names, simply numbers: there’s the refreshing #3 of gin, absinthe, mint and fennel or the #5 of pisco, yerba mate tea and citrus, which is a great start to a meal or the perfect way to wash down an oyster or 12 at the bar.