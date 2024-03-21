Time Out says

A former Est chef is now leading the kitchen at Woolloomooloo’s waterfront seafood restaurant

When the sun is shining and you’re craving fresh seafood, a solid option is Manta, located by the water along Woolloomooloo Wharf. As well as those cracking views of the harbour and the CBD skyline, the seafood and steak restaurant features a bar and great outdoor dining area.

Manta is now helmed by head chef Daniel Hughes – who cut his teeth working under the esteemed Peter Doyle at the now-closed Est, as well as Berowra Waters Inn.

Hughes said: “The opportunity to steer the menu and food vision at an independently owned venue as celebrated and as long-lived as Manta, in the heart of Sydney, was impossible to pass up.”

The extensive menu features the best from the land and sea. Highlights include Port Stephens yellowfin tuna crudo with kohlrabi salad, crisp barley and a Japanese-style wafu dressing; Manta’s signature Queensland blue swimmer crab lasagna with a crustacean bisque and garlic chives; king prawn spaghetti with chorizo, chilli, capers, tomato and soft herbs, and a 500g Black Angus ribeye on the bone from Riverina in NSW. Mud crabs and eastern rock lobsters are available with your choice of sauce, too.

Pair your seafood feast with a crisp white or a fun and fruity seasonal cocktail and that’s lunch done well in our books.

