Located by a picturesque river in Parramatta Park, Misc. is a 300-seat eatery open for brekkie, lunch and dinner. The light-flooded space, which is about a 40-minute drive from Sydney’s CBD or a 20-minute walk from Parramatta Ferry, caters to small groups up to big celebrations, so if you’ve got a special event coming up, get in touch with the team.

Misc. is short for miscellaneous, which makes sense when you know the menu draws inspiration from all across the globe, mainly the Mediterranean and Middle East. Pop in the morning for wood-fired pita bread with house-made olive oil, green chilli butter and parmesan, or a potato hash with cured salmon, remoulade, herb salad and a poached egg.

Highlights on the lunch and dinner menu include Sicilian-inspired tuna sashimi amped up with capers, orange, lemon, olive oil and chilli; octopus with potato and toum; and slow-roasted lamb shoulder with zhug, pita bread and cacik.

Misc.’s ethos is a bit of this and a bit of that while being big on good food and good company. And you know what? That’s something we can get behind.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, food & drink inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Or check out our guide to the very best restaurants across Sydney.