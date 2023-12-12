Sydney
Mon Thai Eatery

  • Restaurants
  • Prospect
  1. A selection of dishes
    Photograph: Supplied/Mon Thai
  2. A meat and rice dish at Mon Thai
    Photograph: Supplied/Mon Thai
  3. A curry at Mon Thai
    Photograph: Supplied/Mon Thai
  4. A meat curry at Mon Thai
    Photograph: Supplied/Mon Thai
Time Out says

This no-frills corner eatery dishes up excellent traditional Northern Thai food made using spices sourced from Chiang Rai

Found on the corner of Elizabeth Street in Zetland, Mon Thai doesn’t look like much from the outside. With brick armour, a couple of sky-blue chairs out the front and photos of meals stuck on the street-facing wall, you may even drive past the eatery and not notice it, such is the no-frills aesthetic of this Thai restaurant. But that would be a real shame, because this ten-table joint is home to excellent Thai food. (In fact, when I lived nearby, Mon Thai was our takeaway go-to – one golden, delicious star above the rest.)

Mon Thai Eatery specialises in street food including kao man kai (Hainanese chicken rice); sweet and bouncy pad Thai; pad see ew (stir-fried rice noodles); hot and sour tom yum soup; and our personal favourite, pad kra pao (consisting of minced pork with holy basil, chilli and loads of garlic).

There’s a spotlight on Northern Thai food at Mon Thai, inspired by owner and chef Mon Bongkunkham's childhood growing up in mountainous Chiang Rai and learning to cook from her father. Be sure to try the standout dishes: khao soi kai (a curry noodle soup); laab (a fiery meat salad); and kaeng om nua (a herbal beef curry soup). Mon even sources special spices direct from Chiang Rai, so rest assured you’re tasting the real deal.

Mon Thai is open for lunch and dinner from Monday to Friday, as well as dinner on Saturdays. Forget your sandwich, and head here instead.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
779 Elizabeth St
Zetland
Sydney
2017
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9698 6698
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10.30am-late; Sat 5-9.30pm
