Timeout

Once Upon a Time Chapter 3 Degustation

  • Restaurants
  • Nel, Sydney
  1. Blue dessert surrounded by black fuzz
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Pork and carrots in front of a Winnie the Pooh box
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Coconuts with granita inside
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Squid next to a red treasure chest
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Refuse to grow up with this Disney inspired fine dining experience

Slide on your glass slippers and get ready for a feast that will leave you feeling happily ever after. Affordable fine dining favourite Nel has announced the third chapter of of its hugely popular Disney-themed degustation, which happily coincides with a grand re-opening after a holiday facelift.

‘Once Upon a Time’ involves eleven dishes with a nostalgia-inducing creative touch. In 2019, the menu gained international notoriety for the controversial ‘Bambi’s Mum’, which came complete with dukkah served in rifle casings.

In 2022, chef Nelly Robinson is focussing his attention on happier childhood memories, but much of the menu is under wraps – though, we have been granted a quick peek into the magic mirror. If Disney references galore are what you're hungry for, this bounty is the Cave of Wonders you seek. A little taste of Piglet (pork belly) is served up glazed in Pooh’s favourite honey, and topped off with Eeyore’s carrots in the dish 'Hundred Acre Wood'; the 'Boo’s Best Friend' is a white chocolate and mint parfait made to look like Mike Wazowski’s eye; and the 'Dead Man’s Chest' serves up seafarin' squid topped with a black garlic emulsion. There are lovely bunches of coconuts, flounder from the deep sea, and elote and chimmichurri to celebrate the Day of the Dead, just like in Coco

Bookings are now open for this fantastical degustation, which will be on the table between January 18 and April 9. The Once Upon a Time menu will set you back $145 per person, with optional drink-matching packages available in alcoholic ($105) and non-alcoholic ($50) beverages. 

Alannah Maher
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Nel
75 Wentworth Ave
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Contact:
nelrestaurant.com.au
02 9212 2206
info@nelrestaurant.com.au
Price:
$145
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 6pm-late; Fri noon-3pm and 5.15pm-late; Sat 5.15pm-late

Dates And Times

