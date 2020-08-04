Once Upon a Time degustation

Refuse to grow up with this Disney inspired fine dining experience

Slide on your glass slippers and get ready for a feast that will leave you feeling happily ever after. Affordable fine dining favourite Nel has reopened its doors for physically distanced dining and they’re inviting you to be their guest with the return of a Disney-themed degustation.

‘Once Upon a Time’ involves eleven dishes with a nostalgia-inducing creative touch. Last year’s menu gained international notoriety for the controversial ‘Bambi’s Mum’, which came complete with dukkah served in rifle casings. While chef Nelly Robinsion is focussing his attention this year on happier childhood memories, it is safe to say that there’s still a lowkey morbid edge that will have vegans and vegetarians steering clear. For example, the new and improved plates include the ‘Bambi and Thumper’, a venison carpaccio served with rabbit terrine.

You can bet this menu will be seasoned with a liberal peppering of shock and surprise, so details of many of the dishes remain strictly under wraps. However, we have been granted a quick peek into the magic mirror, and if Disney references galore are what you're hungry for, this bounty is the Cave of Wonders you seek. Savoury ‘Eat Me’ cookies, ala Wonderland, begin the journey before you plunge into the big blue with ‘Just Keeping Swimming’ – a pan-fried dory served with fennel. Next, you'll chill out to a Frozen fantasy, the ‘Melted Snowman’. This yogurt lad comes served on top of black garlic bread complete with a carrot nose and black iced eyes. To finish, you'll feel like you’ve found true love’s kiss with ‘Roses Are Red, Beasts Are Blue’, a gateau opera cake served up with a side of smashed rose.

Bookings are now open for this fantastical degustation, which will be on the table between August 4 and November 7, with sittings from Tuesday to Saturday – for the first time ever, the degustation menu will also be available for Saturday lunch. The Once Upon a Time menu will set you back $135 per person, with optional drink-matching packages available in alcoholic ($105) and non-alcoholic ($50) beverages.

Looking for other ways to head down the rabbit hole? Check out this extravagant Wonderland-inspired high tea at this Lewis Carroll-themed Bar.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.