Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Paris Seafood Cafe

  • Restaurants
  • Cronulla
  1. Fish and chips from Paris Seafood Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied/Paris Seafood Cafe
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Fish, chips, salad and calmari at Paris Seafood Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied/Paris Seafood Cafe
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Seafood plate at Paris Seafood Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied/Paris Seafood Cafe
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The owners and family of Paris Seafood Cafe
    Photograph: Supplied/Paris Seafood Cafe
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Here, the batter is thin and crisp, which allows the fish to be the star of the show, and the chips are fluffy and crunchy – exactly how you want them to be

Paris Mavropoulos spent years mastering the techniques of excellent fish and chips and perfecting his batter, and in 1997 he opened Paris Seafood Cafe. Today, the Cronulla fish and chipper is still run by Paris, his kids Sofia and Christos, as well as their mum, Helen. The tight-knit family wants everyone who comes in to feel like they’re having a meal at their home, so expect generous servings and warm hospitality. The batter is thin and crisp, which allows the fish to be the star of the show, and the chips are fluffy and crunchy – exactly how you want them to be. Plus, Paris Seafood Cafe uses fresh oil daily – which is not always the case at fish and chip shops, and makes everything to order, including the salads. Paris was onto something in 1997, and as this place is always packed, it seems he’s never lost it.

RECOMMENDED:

These are the best fish and chips in Sydney

Check out our guide to the top seafood restaurants in town

These are the most beautiful restaurants with a water view

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Address:
136 Cronulla St
Cronulla
Sydney
2230
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Wed-Sun 11am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.