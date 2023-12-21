Time Out says

Paris Mavropoulos spent years mastering the techniques of excellent fish and chips and perfecting his batter, and in 1997 he opened Paris Seafood Cafe. Today, the Cronulla fish and chipper is still run by Paris, his kids Sofia and Christos, as well as their mum, Helen. The tight-knit family wants everyone who comes in to feel like they’re having a meal at their home, so expect generous servings and warm hospitality. The batter is thin and crisp, which allows the fish to be the star of the show, and the chips are fluffy and crunchy – exactly how you want them to be. Plus, Paris Seafood Cafe uses fresh oil daily – which is not always the case at fish and chip shops, and makes everything to order, including the salads. Paris was onto something in 1997, and as this place is always packed, it seems he’s never lost it.

RECOMMENDED: